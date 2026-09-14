Los Angeles Lakers Officially Put Two Players On Trade Block

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the regular season starts. At least one player must be removed from the roster via a trade or release to follow the NBA rules. Rumors of two names being most linked to trade rumors turned out to be true. Jake Fischer revealed that the Lakers are now officially putting Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht on the trade block to move either guy.

The following report from Fischer reveals that plan of the Lakers right now:

“The team currently has 16 players under contract, one above the regular-season roster limit. Knecht, who was included in the failed Mark Williams trade in February 2025, remains on his rookie contract but has seen his role diminish. Moving Vanderbilt could be more difficult, as the forward has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $48 million deal. The Lakers are also searching for additional versatility on the wing after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga, who joined Minnesota. Los Angeles could therefore use its need to clear a roster spot to make another move before the season opener.”

Both players are considered most expendable since other realistic names like Bronny James and Jaden Hardy present more youth for a hopeful upside. Knecht seems more likely to get traded since Vanderbilt can help the Lakers weaker forward depth and has more experience getting playing time.

Can The Lakers Make A Positive Trade?

Fischer revealed that the Lakers losing out on Kuminga to the Minnesota Timberwolves could see them trying to add another forward. The Lakers would have to get rid of both Knecht and Vanderbilt if they were to sign or trade for another player to join the roster.

Free agent Bruce Brown has been linked to the Lakers due to his past success contributing to the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship. However, that fully requires the Lakers to trade two players and get no one back in the deal to free up the roster space.

It remains highly unlikely that the Lakers will get a good player back in a trade involving Knecht and Vanderbilt. The previous move trading their last valuable draft picks for Walker Kessler makes it hard for them to include picks or anything that sweetens the deal.

Most Likely Lakers Scenario For Final Moves

The most realistic option would see the Lakers trading Knecht to a younger team with salary space to take him in exchange for cash or a protected second round draft pick. A rebuilding franchise like the Sacramento Kings or Brooklyn Nets could take the flyer on Knecht for this season.

Once that trade gets done, the Lakers will either keep Vanderbilt or try to shop him to add a better forward. Brown and other available names like Mason Plumlee could warrant getting rid of Vanderbilt if believing in those other talents more.

Plumlee and other veteran centers could make sense to join the roster for big man depth. Kessler has an injury history as the starter, and new reserve Kevon Looney struggled badly last season. The Lakers could ditch both rumored names and just opt to find the best possible talent available.