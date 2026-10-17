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Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before NBA Season

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers played their final preseason game on Friday.

They lost (at home) by a score of 121-106.

Like all teams, the Lakers will have to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season (which starts for them on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors).

Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players

GettyRafael Castro #18 and Arthur Kaluma #47 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after they both went up for an alley-oop pass from Bronny James #9 at the same time in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89.

After their final preseason game, the Lakers announced that they had released two players.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “The Lakers have waived Rafael Castro and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, the team announced. LAL has a couple more training camp practices remaining before opening the regular season against GSW on Wednesday.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyRafael Castro #18 and Arthur Kaluma #47 of the Los Angeles Lakers react as they both go up for an alley-oop pass from Bronny James #9 at the same time in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@highr0llaaa: “Castro didn’t even get reps with Luka or AR to get a chance prove anything💔”

@Justin111468883: “I don’t think there gonna trade anybody else I think there done fire rob”

@KanyeWestJS: “I think waving Castro was a mistake and they should have given him Okereke’s two-way contract. Lakers’ center depth is a big problem.”

GettyAniwaniwa Tait-Jones #12 of the UC San Diego Tritons reacts after a turnover in the first half of the championship game of the Big West Conference men’s basketball tournament against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Lee’s Family Forum on March 15, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

@627zach: “Announce Dalton”

@Shooting_TheGap: “They had to be waived so the Lakers don’t get a per-day penalty towards the cap, plus both on Exhibit 10 which allows the Lakers to maintain the G League rights for both players and pay them extra for joining the Coachella Valley squad.”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers come into the 2026-27 season with a much different roster than in years past.

They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in four games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before NBA Season

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