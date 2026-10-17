Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers played their final preseason game on Friday.

They lost (at home) by a score of 121-106.

Like all teams, the Lakers will have to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season (which starts for them on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors).

Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players

After their final preseason game, the Lakers announced that they had released two players.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “The Lakers have waived Rafael Castro and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, the team announced. LAL has a couple more training camp practices remaining before opening the regular season against GSW on Wednesday.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@highr0llaaa: “Castro didn’t even get reps with Luka or AR to get a chance prove anything💔”

@Justin111468883: “I don’t think there gonna trade anybody else I think there done fire rob”

@KanyeWestJS: “I think waving Castro was a mistake and they should have given him Okereke’s two-way contract. Lakers’ center depth is a big problem.”

@627zach: “Announce Dalton”

@Shooting_TheGap: “They had to be waived so the Lakers don’t get a per-day penalty towards the cap, plus both on Exhibit 10 which allows the Lakers to maintain the G League rights for both players and pay them extra for joining the Coachella Valley squad.”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers come into the 2026-27 season with a much different roster than in years past.

They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in four games).