Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before NBA Season

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Like all teams, the Lakers will have to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season (which starts for them on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors).
Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players
After their final preseason game, the Lakers announced that they had released two players.
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “The Lakers have waived Rafael Castro and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, the team announced. LAL has a couple more training camp practices remaining before opening the regular season against GSW on Wednesday.”
@Shooting_TheGap: “They had to be waived so the Lakers don’t get a per-day penalty towards the cap, plus both on Exhibit 10 which allows the Lakers to maintain the G League rights for both players and pay them extra for joining the Coachella Valley squad.”
Looking At The Lakers
The Lakers come into the 2026-27 season with a much different roster than in years past.
They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in four games).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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The Los Angeles Lakers played their final preseason game on Friday.They lost (at home) by a score of 121-106.Like all teams, the Lakers will have to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season (which starts for them on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors).Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 PlayersAfter their final preseason game, the […]
Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before NBA Season