Los Angeles Lakers Rumored To Draft Promising Rookie Center

The Los Angeles Lakers may be able to find their center of the future in the NBA Draft, according to the latest reports. North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar is one of the more talented centers in the draft and is forecasted to be selected in the 20s of the draft where the Lakers have a draft pick. The Lakers will need to improve play at the center position for a better chance at playoff success.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo shared the following insight about the Lakers’ pick:

“Coming off a productive season, (Veesaar) has built solid first-round momentum, measuring as one of the tallest players at the combine. As a near 7-footer who shot 42.6% from 3 last season, he projects as a functional rotation big man with a more tangible floor-spacing profile than the other centers in the class. The Lakers lack wing defenders and also need help at center, something they could address with this pick, depending on which players fall here. Veesaar could figure into their rotation next season.”

Veesaar would give the Lakers a young athletic center with the ability to shoot effectively from three-point range. The Lakers will have some center options via free agency or a trade, but the draft would help them the most long-term with a successful pick.

Lakers Other Options For Center Position

The Lakers could keep the current core of DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes for another season. Hayes is a free agent, but he’s expected to return on a modest contract due to chemistry with Luka Doncic leading to them working together in the offseason.

Ayton has a player option that will likely determine his future with the franchise. The Lakers lost confidence in Ayton to the point where head coach JJ Redick was caught telling other coaches he can’t play the big man in a close game.

Both names are flawed, so the Lakers could also look to free agency for another option. Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams stand out as ideal candidates, but they would eat into the Lakers cap space with many other names needed to re-sign or sign new contracts.

Lakers Must Hit On Draft Pick

The current NBA landscape sees it important to draft players good enough to enter a team’s rotation while on a rookie deal. Second apron rules mean that saving money on valuable contracts will be necessary to help title contenders hold enough roster depth behind expensive max superstars.

If the Lakers draft a center that can even just back up the starter, that saves them a lot of money and gives them some much needed youth for an aging roster. Veesaar showed a lot of offensive talent for a major school like North Carolina and holds appeal in the draft.

The Lakers must draft someone they believe is good enough to contribute within the three years of a cheap rookie deal. Players like Luka, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James all making noteworthy money requires a couple of draft picks panning out successfully for the team to truly contend with the elite West teams.