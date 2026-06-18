Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package For Nicolas Claxton Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers badly want to upgrade at the center position before next season, and the perfect name may be available within their price range. Rumors are circulating about the Brooklyn Nets getting more aggressive to trade current starting center Nicolas Claxton. Trade packages will see a few teams interested in Claxton due to his strong defense and general athleticism.

Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package as the most realistic offer from the Lakers:

“Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2026 No. 25 overall pick Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Nicolas Claxton The Lakers‘ need for a long-term answer at center has been obvious for years. Los Angeles has cycled through stopgap solutions, including the often unmotivated Deandre Ayton, who might leave L.A this summer. Claxton checks virtually every box, especially since JJ Redick has been fond of Nic Claxton for a while now, after voting for him on the All-Defensive Team in 2023.”

Head coach JJ Redick voting for Claxton to the All-Defensive team when he was a member of the media shows the respect he holds for the center. Claxton has a similar style of play to Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively to show the blueprint for success on a team led by Luka Doncic. The Lakers need to be involved in any trade discussions for Claxton ahead of the draft.

Examining The Lakers Trade Package For Claxton

Brooklyn will look to increase their younger assets moving forward if they decide to trade Claxton or Michael Porter as their best current players. Day’Ron Sharpe is a promising young center currently in the reserve spot who would love to get more minutes.

The trade package here would see the Lakers giving up two expendable players that would be better suited elsewhere. Brooklyn can try to develop Dalton Knecht with more playing time, and Jarred Vanderbilt is a bench player at best for most rosters.

The 2026 Lakers draft pick is the biggest question mark that the franchise must agree to part ways with. Today’s NBA sees these picks valuable to give contending teams a cheap contract for a hopeful rotation player’s first few seasons. Brooklyn would need at least one secure asset for Claxton in the form of a late first-round pick.

Lakers Must Find New Starting Center

Recent reports confirmed that the center position may be the biggest area that the Lakers look to improve at. DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes both have their strengths, but neither man felt like a trustworthy starter after this season.

The Lakers would prefer to acquire a new starting center via free agency or a trade. Part of the reason the Lakers would love this trade is that they’d be able to move Vanderbilt’s salary and keep enough money open for the rest of the offseason.

The overall salary would see the Lakers only adding about $7 million after removing the other two players and adding Claxton’s contract. Rob Pelinka will be able to re-sign Austin Reaves and LeBron James in free agency without worrying about losing too much money from this trade.