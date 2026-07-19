Lu Dort Trade Helps Lakers Chances Of Signing Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a better path towards signing free agent Jonathan Kuminga after the Atlanta Hawks acquired Lu Dort. Atlanta made a bold move trading former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher away in a three-team trade that landed them the former Oklahoma City Thunder defensive star. However, the Lakers could be one of the biggest winners despite not being part of the trade.

Lakers insider Anthony Irwin revealed that the Hawks having less desire to keep Kuminga will improve the chances of him heading to Los Angeles:

“Returning to the Hawks doesn’t feel like an option for Kuminga. If LeBron James goes to the Cleveland Cavaliers, I have no idea what options other than the Lakers he has. If he wants to get paid a reasonable amount, he’s gotta be hoping Atlanta changes the stance they currently have on a sign and trade.”

The options for Kuminga are starting to look more limited after the Hawks traded for a more respected forward on a larger contract. Atlanta may be done after a busy offseason improved their roster for next season’s playoff hopes. Kuminga could look at the Lakers as his only option for a chance to deliver more success with Luka Doncic as his point guard.

Lakers Could Get Jonathan Kuminga For Cheap

The free agent market sees the desire for a longer contract on good money looking unrealistic for Kuminga. A disappointing tenure with the Golden State Warriors saw him getting traded last season to the Hawks at the deadline.

Kumina had a couple of great outings on a new team, but he didn’t fit into the team’s rotation and became a less valued secondary bench player by playoff time. This path caused his NBA value to take a hit and make him less likely to get paid before he can prove more via consistent results.

The Lakers could end up being the only team bidding on him, and that becomes more beneficial if the Hawks decide not to match any deals. A cheap contract could tempt Kuminga to have one season with Doncic and Austin Reaves setting him up with open shots for better value next summer.

Why Lakers Are Perfect For Jonathan Kuminga

The Lakers’ offseason has been met with some criticism since they’ve yet to add a valid replacement for LeBron or Rui Hachimura at the forward positions. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton may get played off the court if size becomes an issue with Doncic and Reaves already starting.

Center acquisition Walker Kessler and reserve Kevon Looney gives them two big men to feel content at that position. Kuminga could help answer the biggest question left by becoming the team’s young forward with room to grow into a franchise fixture.

Doncic’s style would help an athletic talented wing player finally hit his potential in the NBA after multiple hiccups with his previous teams. Kuminga gets a fair chance to boost his reputation playing with an exciting young team in the biggest market. A strong season would change everything to see Kuminga more respected in the league.