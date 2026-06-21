Lakers Linked to Trade for $17 Million 3-and-D Wing, NBA Champ to Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers want to reinforce the wing position around superstar Luka Doncic and they are taking a hard look at Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder as a candidate to accomplish that.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Saturday, June 20 that sources around the NBA expect the Thunder to pick up its team option on Dort’s contract for the 2026-27 campaign and then shop him for draft capital in the coming weeks.

“Dort has a team option for $17.22 million for the upcoming season that several front [office] executives who spoke with HoopsHype are projecting the Thunder to exercise, then consider flipping Dort on the trade market,” Scotto wrote. “Should such a scenario happen, Dort has been linked with the Lakers and several other teams.”

Jake Fischer of the “Stein Line” confirmed the link between the Lakers and Dort with a report of his own, also on Saturday.

“I’m also told that the Lakers have called the Thunder about swingman Lu Dort’s availability,” Fischer wrote.

The author will update this post.