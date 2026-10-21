Lakers’ Luka Doncic Takes Out Ad Promising Championship Aspirations

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to start the regular season with a lot of new faces. However, Luka Doncic is now the undisputed leader of the team. He believes that this team is good enough to win a championship and talked about that on Media Day.

Just ahead of the season opener against the Warriors, Doncic took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times. In the ad, he tells fans that the team is getting ready to start its run at a championship.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Takes Out Full-Page Ad

The ad starts out with a bold proclamation to the fans.

“Tonight, we start our run for a championship. Every player dreams of holding that trophy. To do it all for you amazing fans would mean everything to us. Each of us understands what it means to put on this purple and gold jersey and follow the players who wore it before us. It means so much because of the passion and dedication that generations of you all have shown for this team.”

Doncic then promises the fans that he and the team are going to play hard every single night to accomplish the ultimate goal.

“We have a special team. We know what you expect, and we are going to do everything in our power to deliver it. From the moment I arrived in LA, you welcomed me with open arms. That is something I will never forget. So here is my promise to you: we are going to give you everything we have, every single night. No excuses. No nights off.”

Doncic is confident in the team that Rob Pelinka has built this year. That’s partially because Doncic had a large say in how the roster was built. He is a big reason why Pelinka decided to execute a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler, as he gives the Lakers the center Doncic wanted.

Los Angeles Has Many New Pieces that Need to Fit to Win a Title

Doncic is one of the few faces back for the Lakers this season. The team will feature three new starters this year. Only Doncic and Austin Reaves return as starters from a year ago. Doncic is now the undisputed leader with LeBron James now in Philadelphia.

Pelinka spent a lot of money and trade assets to develop the roster that the Lakers will have this season. At the trade deadline, there is very little wiggle room for them to make changes if things don’t go well. Yet, Doncic seems pretty confident that the team is good enough to compete for a title.

A year ago, LA ranked 10th in offense. Getting the team to have closer to a top-five offense will be necessary for them to truly compete for a title. The West still runs through San Antonio and Oklahoma City. The Spurs and Thunder will be hard to beat.