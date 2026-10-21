Lakers Concerned With One Area of the Roster Ahead of Season Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their season debut against the Warriors. It will be the first game that showcases a brand-new roster. With the changes that they have made, they are trying to make all of the new pieces fit.

Rob Pelinka’s addition has made it so it’s unlikely that LA will be able to make changes at the trade deadline. However, JJ Redick is still concerned with one area of the roster ahead of the first game of the season.

Lakers Concerned With Backup Backcourt Options

Dave McMenamin of ESPN believes that the Lakers should be concerned with the backup backcourt options. Redick even acknowledged the concerns with that part of the lineup.

“That fourth ball handler for us hasn’t been great.”

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves can be considered one of the best offensive backcourts in the league. Both of them are bona fide scorers who can create their own shot and create for others as well. However, the options behind them have not been ideal.

McMenamin notes that since Collin Sexton has been hurt, the other players have yet to show much progress.

“This preseason, Jaden Hardy averaged 2.6 turnovers and 1.2 assists and shot 41% (30.4% from 3) in his 14.2 minutes per game; Bronny James averaged 2.4 turnovers and 2.8 assists and shot 25% (12.5% from 3) in 16.4 minutes per game; and two-way guard Chris Manon averaged 1.6 turnovers and 0.8 assists and shot 44.4% (25% from 3) in 12.4 minutes per game,” McMenamin writes.

The depth of the team is a concern with the injury-prone guys they have signed. Doncic and Reaves will almost certainly get hurt at some point. That means that they need some help off the bench. Sexton is supposed to be the key guy on that front.

If Redick isn’t able to develop a fourth ball-handler, that puts even more pressure on Doncic and Reaves to stay healthy. LeBron James is no longer on the roster, so he can’t take over those duties. This is the best shot that his son will have to earn real minutes.

Los Angeles Could Continue to Go Through Changes

The Lakers had an offseason of change. It wasn’t just the roster that underwent changes, either. For the second time in less than three years, ownership has changed. With Bob Iger and Josh Kushner getting ready to take over, more changes could be coming.

That includes Pelinka. If the Lakers start off slow, there is a chance that he doesn’t survive the season. It’s likely that the new ownership group takes over at some point this season. That means that Pelinka could be on his way out; Iger and Kushner likely want to get their own guy to make decisions.

The Lakers had the 11th-worst defense in the league a year ago. That’s why Pelinka brought in Walker Kessler. However, that doesn’t help the backcourt issues coming off the bench. That could be a lingering problem all season long.