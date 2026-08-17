NBA Star Luka Doncic Handed Blunt Warning After Lakers Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers are going all in on franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic, and that was clear with the team’s offseason moves, building a group of players that fit well with his skill set in hopes of giving the Slovenian a title-contending roster.

However, despite the Lakers’ major offseason changes, the pressure is still on Doncic to perform. He has Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and a strong cast around him, but Los Angeles’ success will be decided by his play this upcoming season, at least according to one NBA writer.

Luka Doncic Handed Blunt Warning About Pressure

Writing for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes named Doncic as the player on the Lakers with the most to prove for the 2026-27 NBA season, despite him still being the team’s main star.

While beginning by saying he believes Doncic will continue to put up MVP-level numbers, as has been the case throughout his entire career, Hughes outlined how health and the Lakers’ big swings this offseason only put more pressure on Doncic to live up to his high expectations in Los Angeles against a loaded Western Conference.

“Can he avoid the injuries that have broken him down over the course of almost every season in his career? Can he deliver in the postseason against a Western Conference headlined by the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs?” Hughes asked.

Health is an issue for the Lakers star. He missed the final stretch of the 2025-26 regular season and all of the playoffs with a hamstring injury that appeared to be more severe than initially reported. And despite getting in better shape heading into last season, Doncic has only played in more than 70 games once in his eight NBA seasons.

“The expectations attached to Dončić, the ones that led the Lakers to turn LeBron James away so they could build exclusively around him, the ones that led them to give up a laughably large trade package for Kessler, are of his own making,” he added. “When you’ve been this great for this long but haven’t earned the league’s top individual or team honor, you still have plenty to prove.” The Lakers took risks with some of their offseason moves, and while the team being disappointing next season is very much in play, it’s not like the front office didn’t get busy this summer retooling a roster that was swept in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Lakers Offseason Moves Could Set The Star Up For Success The Lakers’ biggest offseason move was the sign-and-trade deal to add Kessler from the Utah Jazz. As Hughes mentioned, it was a big package and big contract Los Angeles gave to the relatively unproven center, but if he’s healthy, the 25-year-old could be the perfect fit next to the Slovenian.

“With Walker Kessler as his center, Doncic should have a realistic shot at MVP in 2026-27—due to the manner in which the game will be simplified on both ends of the floor,” Maxwell Ogden wrote for LakeShowLife.com. “With Kessler thriving as a rim protector, offensive rebounder, and lob target, however, Doncic should have the support to improve on defense, set the pace in steals, and maintain his elite play on offense—all on a team with 60-win ambitions.”

Kessler was the necessary and highlight change for the Lakers roster this summer, but he isn’t the only new addition or departure the franchise has seen over the past two months.

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Though the Lakers also lost Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, LeBron James, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart, they brought in Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams, kept Reaves, and remain hopeful to land Jonathan Kuminga to round out the offseason.

Last year’s roster clearly wasn’t enough, and while the cast of players this season is still a question mark, change was necessary, and it came in major form this summer.

Doncic remains the biggest factor for the Lakers’ success for as long as he’s on the team, and though expectations are high for any NBA superstar, playing in Los Angeles, the pressure only mounts even higher.

The Lakers, led by Doncic, currently have the 12th-highest odds to win the NBA Finals according to ESPN, so the team clearly is facing an uphill battle next season.