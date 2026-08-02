Luka Doncic Gets Bold Statement From AJ Dybantsa Ahead of Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to have an early mini-camp in Slovenia this month, courtesy of Luka Doncic.

After overhauling the majority of their roster, the Lakers are ready to begin a new era with Doncic and Austin Reaves. LeBron James left after eight seasons and joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to challenges of improving team chemistry, Doncic also has to face a wave of young talent ready to take over the league next season.

AJ Dybantsa’s Message to Luka Doncic

In an appearance on the latest episode of The Road Trippin’ Show with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie LaForce, Washington Wizards rookie and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa wants to test himself against the best.

Dybantsa would like to be on an “island” with Luka Doncic and see if the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is really slow as advertised.

“I just want to be on a defensive end and just see. I mean, I might be a part of it. Obviously, I might get hit with a little bump, but I just want to see how easy it is or if it’s that easy.” “I just want to be on like an ISO island. This sounds crazy, but I want to be on an ISO island and just really see like if he’s moving that slow.”

Play

Dybantsa also mentioned LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, but he seems to have locked in on Doncic. He will have a couple of opportunities next season since the Wizards and Lakers face each other twice.

Jefferson and Frye also advised Dybantsa not to focus on the scouting reports given before games because it’s totally different in-game. They warned him about how Doncic will bump into him multiple times if they get matched up.

Not The First Time Dybantsa Talked About Doncic

Before the NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa appeared on Gil’s Arena to discuss a variety of topics about basketball.

Dybantsa mentioned being shocked watching Luka Doncic live in a game. He couldn’t believe what he saw from Doncic, who dropped a 40-point triple-double against the Utah Jazz.

“I watched Luke live, and that was probably the craziest single person performance I’ve ever seen,” Dybantsa said. “It was like a 40-point triple-double easy. It was crazy. … At Utah. They played at Jazz.”

Dybantsa was at courtside during the Lakers-Jazz game in Salt Lake City on December 18, 2025. He was in the middle of his freshman season with BYU at the time, fresh off playing the final year of his high school career at Utah Prep.

Doncic led the Lakers to a 143-135 win that night, putting up 45 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals.