Luka Doncic’s Demand May Force DeAndre Ayton Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers may have a problem ahead of them if center DeAndre Ayton uses his player clause to opt into another year for his contract. Ayton will have to decide between choosing to play for the Lakers at $8 million next season or becoming a free agent hoping to get more money or more years from this next team. Luka Doncic’s request of wanting a better center could force a trade if Ayton opts in.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin discussed that the Lakers will have to trade Ayton, via NBA Today:

“His feedback to the Lakers’ front office was ‘get me an A-List center, I need that to compete.’ Luka’s camp was also told to ‘wait until the summer of 2026,’ then we’re gonna show you what we mean for the future, and your future, as the face of our franchise. But there’s so much work to be done with this roster, starting with the center position. We don’t know if Deandre Ayton’s gonna opt in to his deal, and if he does, that means Rob Pelinka needs to find a trade partner for Ayton.”

The Lakers will find out if Ayton decides to opt in by this time next week. Doncic’s desire to play with a much better center will see Ayton no longer having a place on this Lakers roster.

Why DeAndre Ayton Can’t Be A Reserve Center

Another interesting aspect of the Lakers offseason plans for the center position also involves Doncic’s desires. Jaxson Hayes is a free agent, but all reports indicate that the Lakers would love to have him back as their backup center.

Doncic and Hayes developed chemistry to the point of Hayes getting a Slovenia passport to play on the same national team as Luka. The Lakers have too much working in their favor with this to avoid losing Hayes in the offseason.

Ayton and Hayes both on the roster again would be a nightmare scenario to both hurt the “A list center” goals and have two centers with huge limitations. Another starting center is pivotal to impress Doncic, and Hayes is more important than Ayton to be the backup.

Would Trading DeAndre Ayton Be Easy?

The Lakers are lucky that Ayton was so cheap last summer to make him expendable and easier to trade. Ayton could easily turn down his player’s option clause to try to get a little more money or a longer deal from other teams needing center help.

Even if he does opt into the deal, the Lakers will likely be able to easily move Ayton in a trade to another team. Other teams, like the Boston Celtics, may have a desperate situation to give Ayton one more chance as a starting center to take his salary for little in return.

Many teams would likely love to try Ayton in a bench role to make the trade market even deeper if the Lakers are forced into this situation. The Lakers should have an easier time moving Ayton in a trade if he opts into the deal to avoid alienating Doncic’s demands for a center upgrade.