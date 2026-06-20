Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear on Jaxson Hayes Move

The Los Angeles Lakers are focused on improving their roster around Luka Doncic this offseason.

Doncic recently made it clear to the Lakers what roster additions he wants to see this offseason during a Jordan Brand event in Madrid, Spain. He mainly wants to be surrounded with shooters, plus a big man who can run the pick-and-roll. He would also like the center to be athletic and a lob threat.

The Lakers already have that big man in Jaxson Hayes, but he’s better off as a backup than a starter. Hayes will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Luka Doncic Comments on Recent Jaxson Hayes Move

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia announced that Jaxson Hayes is officially a naturalized citizen of the country. Hayes met with the Slovenian ambassador to the United States to give him his Slovenian passport.

Hayes is now eligible to play for Slovenia in the upcoming window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Speaking to Siol.net in Slovenia, Luka Doncic was asked about Hayes becoming a naturalized citizen. Doncic had nothing but praise for his teammate and even jokingly said that he’s not responsible for making it happen.

“I wasn’t involved in anything here,” Doncic said, via BasketNews. “I just play for the national team, but Jaxson is really great, a good player, so a great acquisition.”

It should be noted that Doncic and Hayes are represented by the same agent, Bill Duffy of WME Sports. However, they will have to wait for their debut as Slovenian national team teammates.

“Luka Magic” decided to skip this offseason’s national team duties to focus on his recovery from a left hamstring injury. He also wants to spend some time with his two daughters after a rough personal situation with his ex-fiancé Anamaria Goltes.

Jaxson Hayes Wants To Stay With The Lakers

In his end-of-season interview, Jaxson Hayes revealed that he wants to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hayes has already developed a fondness for the franchise and is open to returning next season.

“Yeah, of course,” Hayes said, via Lakers Nation. “I love this group of guys, I love this staff, I love this organization as a whole. I grew up watching Kobe (Bryant), and I just love to be a Laker. I wear Kobes every day. I’d love to stay here, obviously. I hope so.”

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in bringing back Hayes, as well as Rui Hachimura. The franchise has several free agents this summer aside from the two players.

Austin Reaves is due for the biggest payday of his career, while LeBron James is hitting the open market at the age of 41.