Luka Doncic Sends Out Emotional Post as Lakers Star Returns to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin training camp on September 29.

Luka Doncic initially hosted his Lakers teammates for a minicamp in Slovenia last month. It lasted for four days, with Doncic scheduled to leave his home country on September 20, as reported by Sportklub.

Doncic has been focused on his health and fitness this offseason, looking like he’s entering the new season already in game shape. He also spent time with her two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia, amid his custody issue with ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Post Before L.A. Return

In a post on Instagram, Luka Doncic sent out a heartfelt message to his daughters amid a challenging summer for the entire family. Doncic confirmed that he’s leaving Gabriela and Olivia in Slovenia as he returns to the United States.

“G+O, no matter where in the world your Dad is, there is not a day you are not in my heart. Wherever I go, they are always with me. I love you both!” Doncic wrote in Slovenian.

Doncic’s post also shared images of his two daughters over the summer. He protected their privacy by not showing their faces.

It also looked like they spent a lot of quality time together despite Doncic’s preparations for the new season.

Doncic and Goltes confirmed their split back in March. She was seeking child support at the time, but her camp requested to dismiss it last month.

The former couple are still engaged in a custody battle in a Slovenian court.

Fans React to Luka Doncic’s Post

Luka Doncic’s emotional post has already garnered 348,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

Here are some of the reaction’s to Doncic’s message to his daughters:

@eleesa: “The matching braids 🥹 the best dad!!!!!!”

@lakersmuse: “Love to see you got to spend some time with them, that’s what it’s all about brother”

@trumanshowdome: “You are such a good dad Luka”

@shaunx.23: “Now this is real 🐐 things, W dad. Luka MVP season incoming”

@raejones06: “I love that he didn’t let anyone keep him from his babies! May yall stay blessed!”

@beezito___ : “You about to average a triple dub aren’t you?”

@namasdieye: “I’m glad you can provide for them, not just with the money, but even the love when you can. It’s still hard for them.”

@kimberlyfarazian: “Just Love how happy your girls seem! You are doing it right staying so focused on girls 💞 & ready for new Lakers season”

The Lakers will held their training camp in El Segundo, California. They play their first preseason game on October 5 against the Sacramento Kings.

They welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Crypto.com Arena on October 21 for the season opener.