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Luka Doncic Gets Major Update in Court Battle With Ex-Fiancee

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Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has more to worry about than just what’s happening on the NBA basketball court this summer, as he and his ex-fiancée continue to navigate a breakup complicated by the fact that they share two young children together.

Things between Doncic and Anamaria Goltes, a model from their shared home country of Slovenia, took a turn toward resolution recently, as Goltes rescinded her petition for child support from Doncic in a California court in Los Angeles County. She originally filed said petition in March 2026 following the end of their engagement.

“I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement, which is in the best interests of our children,” Goltes wrote in a submitted statement, per a report from the New York Post on Tuesday, August 4.

Goltes will reserve the right to refile the submission for child support in the future, should the court grant its dismissal, per her request. The Post reported that Doncic must sign said request before the court can validate it and issue a decision.

The author will update this post. 

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

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Luka Doncic Gets Major Update in Court Battle With Ex-Fiancee

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