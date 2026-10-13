Lakers Luka Doncic Handed Harsh News Over His NBA Legacy

A lot is riding on the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and specifically franchise star Luka Doncic, as this is the Slovenian’s first full season leading the team to a championship.

Doncic has never won a championship in his career, despite still being 27 and having previously made an NBA Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024.

However, with the lights even brighter playing for the Lakers, pressure will quickly mount on the star to perform and bring another title to Los Angeles. If he doesn’t, Doncic will join Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Chris Paul, and many other NBA legends who never reached the peak of the basketball world and hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Luka Doncic Gets Harsh Warning Still Without A Championship

Writing for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley named Doncic as one of the most fascinating players to watch this season.

The Slovenian’s play style makes him an obvious choice, but as the writer noted, with the expectations on his shoulders, Doncic is slowly becoming one of the league’s best stars, still without a championship ring.

That trend could continue with the Lakers this season; as though the team made a ton of roster changes, the jury is still out on whether any of the moves will make them a stronger title contender.

“Dončić could soon become one of the greatest players to never win a championship, especially with continued All-Star, All-NBA and scoring title honors. These Lakers look good on paper, but they don’t look great, especially stacked up alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs over the next few seasons,” he wrote.

Outside of the MVP award, Doncic has a bunch of individual honors. However, the team success remains the biggest criticism of his game, despite his previous NBA Finals appearance while still playing in Dallas.

“Dončić has been one of the NBA’s best players for years now while also benefitting from low expectations with the post-Dirk Nowitzki Mavericks,” Buckley added. “Now in L.A., all eyes will be on the 6’8″ point guard.”

Hope Isn’t Lost For A Lakers Title Run

Despite the fact that the Lakers have an uphill battle in the Western Conference and the pressure on Doncic to win a title will only grow, internally, there are high hopes for this team.

Many sportsbooks and prediction markets have the Lakers’ win total anywhere from 44 to 48, which could potentially see them as a Play-In team.

However, as Doncic himself said, he believes this roster has a real chance to win the title, though he’s held that for a while and confirmed during the team’s minicamp in Slovenia.

“Since the first day,” Doncic said recently, about when he felt the Lakers had a real chance at a championship this season. “That simple. Since the first day everybody came together in Slovenia…I believed that we can win a championship.”

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Either winning an MVP award, for which Doncic is a top favorite, or winning a championship would significantly bolster the star’s standing in the NBA’s all-time player rankings.

He has all the experience and tools to reach the mountain top, but until he does, the pressure will only grow on one of the league’s brightest stars.