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Luka Doncic Ruthlessly Mocks Hawks Fans During Lakers Win

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Luka Doncic
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs the floor after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Golden 1 Center on November 04, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic’s 40-point streak came to an end on Monday, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still posted 32 points and 10 assists to lead his team past the Atlanta Hawks, 124-114, extending their winning streak to six.

Doncic also made waves off the stat sheet by reminding Atlanta of their 2018 draft-night mistake — trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young — with a classic, quick-witted response to a few courtside trash talkers.

Luka Doncic Destroys Hawks Fans

California Post’s Michael Duarte shared the entire transcript of the exchange.

Luka: “You all wish you would have had me. You all wish, huh?”

Fan: “We had you.”

Another fan: “No we don’t, I’ve never wanted you.”

Another fan: “I wish we did, I do.”

Luka: “You know you could have had me.”

Another fan: “He’s right.”

Lakers Win Six in a Row

While Doncic returned after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers were without co-star Austin Reaves due to illness. The missing starter didn’t slow them down — the Lakers secured another victory to move to 10-2, solidifying their spot atop the Western Conference.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Doncic for dishing out 10 assists despite a cold night from deep (3-of-11 from three).

“Luka again, you know, [was] just orchestrating,” Redick said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I thought he was really just a willing passer. He ended up with 10 assists … but could have had 15, 16 assists.”

Redick also praised Doncic’s resolve to fight through a back issue and return to fill the void left by Reaves’ absence.

“To me, he is first a competitor,” Redick said of Doncic.

“You see it in everything he does throughout his daily life and his existence, he just loves competing, and so I think when he gets on a basketball court, that’s — the first priority is to try to win,” the third-year Lakers coach continued.

“And he does a great job of figuring out on a night-to-night basis what levers to pull. … It’s not just hunt, hunt, hunt, hunt [to score]. He reads the game.”

The red-hot Lakers (10-2) will next face the Milwaukee Bucks (1-9) on the road on Wednesday. Luka Doncic and Co. can extend their winning streak to seven games.

Sai Mohan covers the NBA for Heavy.com. Based in Portugal, Sai is a seasoned sportswriter with nearly two decades of publishing experience, including bylines at Yardbarker, FanSided's Hoops Habit and more. More about Sai Mohan

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Luka Doncic Ruthlessly Mocks Hawks Fans During Lakers Win

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