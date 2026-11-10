Luka Doncic Ruthlessly Mocks Hawks Fans During Lakers Win

Luka Doncic’s 40-point streak came to an end on Monday, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still posted 32 points and 10 assists to lead his team past the Atlanta Hawks, 124-114, extending their winning streak to six.

Doncic also made waves off the stat sheet by reminding Atlanta of their 2018 draft-night mistake — trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young — with a classic, quick-witted response to a few courtside trash talkers.

Luka Doncic Destroys Hawks Fans

California Post’s Michael Duarte shared the entire transcript of the exchange.

Luka: “You all wish you would have had me. You all wish, huh?” Fan: “We had you.” Another fan: “No we don’t, I’ve never wanted you.” Another fan: “I wish we did, I do.” Luka: “You know you could have had me.” Another fan: “He’s right.”

Lakers Win Six in a Row

While Doncic returned after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers were without co-star Austin Reaves due to illness. The missing starter didn’t slow them down — the Lakers secured another victory to move to 10-2, solidifying their spot atop the Western Conference.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Doncic for dishing out 10 assists despite a cold night from deep (3-of-11 from three).

“Luka again, you know, [was] just orchestrating,” Redick said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I thought he was really just a willing passer. He ended up with 10 assists … but could have had 15, 16 assists.”

Redick also praised Doncic’s resolve to fight through a back issue and return to fill the void left by Reaves’ absence.

“To me, he is first a competitor,” Redick said of Doncic.

“You see it in everything he does throughout his daily life and his existence, he just loves competing, and so I think when he gets on a basketball court, that’s — the first priority is to try to win,” the third-year Lakers coach continued.

“And he does a great job of figuring out on a night-to-night basis what levers to pull. … It’s not just hunt, hunt, hunt, hunt [to score]. He reads the game.”

The red-hot Lakers (10-2) will next face the Milwaukee Bucks (1-9) on the road on Wednesday. Luka Doncic and Co. can extend their winning streak to seven games.