NBA World Reacts as Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History Not Seen in 63 Years

Luka Doncic had been unusually quiet by his standards through the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first two games. On Sunday, he reminded the NBA what happens when he finds his rhythm.

Doncic erupted for 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Lakers’ 132-123 victory over the Utah Jazz, delivering the league’s first 50-point performance of the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old superstar shot 17-for-30 from the field, buried eight 3-pointers and helped Los Angeles overcome an 18-point deficit to improve to 3-0.

His performance also placed him alongside some of the greatest Lakers players in history.

Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History Not Seen Since 1963

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, Doncic became the first Lakers player since Elgin Baylor in 1963 to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Only Baylor, Jerry West and Doncic have accomplished the feat in franchise history.

Sunday also marked Doncic’s 10th career 50-point game.

Real App noted that he became the fastest point guard in NBA history to reach 10 such performances.

He also surpassed Kevin Durant’s career total of 50-point games, according to another Real App post.

NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Scoring Explosion

Doncic’s performance quickly attracted attention across the basketball world.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin highlighted his turnaround after averaging 25.5 points on 38.5% shooting through the opening two games.

Against Utah, Doncic scored 52 points on 56.7% shooting.

McMenamin also noted that the Lakers opened 3-0 for the second time in three seasons under coach JJ Redick.

Meanwhile, NBACentral declared, “LUKA IS IN MVP MODE.”

The account highlighted Doncic’s scoring and playmaking while drawing attention to his early MVP candidacy.

But his most impressive moments arrived when the Lakers needed them most.

Luka Doncic’s 50th Point, 10th Assist Seal Lakers Victory

Utah overwhelmed Los Angeles early, opening a 47-29 lead after the first quarter.

Doncic responded with 25 first-half points, helping the Lakers take a 74-71 advantage into halftime.

He had 39 points through three quarters, but the Jazz continued to threaten.

With 1:42 remaining and Los Angeles leading by three, Doncic buried a 27-foot 3-pointer off an assist from Ziaire Williams.

The basket gave him 50 points and extended the Lakers’ lead to 127-121.

Then came the play that effectively sealed the victory.

With 34 seconds left, Doncic found Austin Reaves for a 25-foot 3-pointer, recording his 10th assist as Los Angeles stretched its advantage to 130-123.

Doncic added two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to finish with 52 points.

The sequence captured what made his performance special.

He delivered the scoring when Los Angeles needed breathing room, then trusted a teammate to deliver the decisive basket.

With LeBron James now playing in Philadelphia, Doncic has become the unquestioned centerpiece of the Lakers’ championship ambitions.

Three games into the season, he has already produced a performance that belongs alongside the franchise’s greatest.

And fittingly, his historic night ended with both a scoring milestone and the assist that put the game away.