Luka Dončić Reveals Players He Wants Lakers to Add During Jordan Tour

Luka Dončić knows exactly what type of roster best complements his game.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said he thrives when surrounded by floor spacers and an athletic center capable of finishing in pick-and-roll situations, offering insight into the type of supporting cast he believes allows him to perform at his highest level.

“I think, above all, shooters and a center who can run the pick-and-roll and jump to the rim so I can throw him the ball,” Dončić said during an appearance on the Spanish YouTube channel Drafteados. “If I have shooters, teams can’t double me as much, so that helps me a lot.”

The comments are notable given the Lakers’ offseason priorities after acquiring Dončić earlier this year. Los Angeles has been widely linked to centers who can serve as vertical threats and rim protectors while also seeking more perimeter shooting around the five-time All-NBA guard.

Luka Dončić Outlines Ideal Lakers Roster Construction

Dončić has long been one of the NBA’s premier playmakers, generating scoring opportunities through his ability to collapse defenses and read help coverage.

His preference for playing alongside shooters and a lob-finishing center mirrors many of his most successful stretches in both the NBA and international competition. The presence of reliable three-point threats forces defenses to stay attached to perimeter players, creating additional driving lanes and reducing double teams.

Likewise, an athletic center who can dive to the basket gives Dončić another outlet when defenses commit extra attention to him.

The 27-year-old Slovenian also reiterated that team success remains his top priority.

“Who doesn’t want to be MVP?” Dončić said. “But honestly, winning a championship comes first, and I’d rather win a ring than an MVP.”

Jordan Brand Brings Lakers Star Back to Europe

Dončić’s comments came during the launch of his Jordan Brand European tour, a three-city journey through Madrid, Belgrade and his hometown of Ljubljana.

According to Jordan Brand, the tour is designed to celebrate basketball’s power to connect communities, inspire young athletes and continue advancing the game’s culture globally.

The tour will place Dončić back in environments that shaped his development as a player. Throughout the trip, he is scheduled to participate in retail store takeovers, youth basketball clinics and appearances at The One tournament, Jordan Brand’s premier global one-on-one competition.

The event showcases some of the top young players in the world and emphasizes individuality, creativity and confidence on the court.

Jordan Brand said Dončić’s presence is intended to bring additional visibility to emerging talent while reinforcing its belief in empowering young athletes to define greatness on their own terms.

A Homecoming With Deeper Meaning

For Dončić, the tour represents a return to places that played pivotal roles in his basketball journey.

He moved to Madrid as a teenager to join Real Madrid’s famed academy before becoming the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history and eventually developing into one of basketball’s biggest global stars.

Now one of the faces of Jordan Brand and the NBA, Dončić returns to Europe not only as an elite player but also as an ambassador for the sport, carrying forward the same game that, as he has often said, has always been his greatest source of happiness.