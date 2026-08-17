Luka Doncic Makes Major Move After Bombshell $12.5B Lakers Sale

Analysts and fans around the NBA are still reacting to the Los Angeles Lakers being sold for the second time in just 14 months.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was not consulted about the sale but planned to hold a videoconference call with new owners Bob Iger and Josh Kushner.

That conversation has now reportedly taken place, with Doncic wasting little time establishing a relationship with the franchise’s new ownership group.

Lakers Star Luka Doncic Opens Dialogue With New Owners

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that Doncic has officially opened dialogue with Iger and Kushner. The Lakers star also intends to meet with both face-to-face at the earliest available opportunity.

Following the bombshell news of the sale on August 13, Doncic immediately took to social media to publicly welcome the ownership change.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA,” Doncic wrote.

“I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

Ownership changes are certainly nothing new for Doncic at this stage of his NBA career.

ESPN previously reported that a source close to the 27-year-old told the outlet that “The only constant in life is change. He’s had five [team owners] now.”

During Doncic’s time with the Dallas Mavericks, ownership shifted from Mark Cuban to Patrick Dumont and the Adelson family.

He was then traded to Los Angeles, where another rapid series of changes followed. In just 14 months, control of the Lakers has moved from Jeanie Buss to Mark Walter and now to Iger and Kushner.

Historic Sale Continues Dramatic LA Offseason Overhaul

Walter had only agreed to acquire control of the Lakers in June 2025 for $10 billion, with the transaction officially closing in October. The ongoing “Dodgerfication” of the franchise was already well underway.

However, amid an ongoing FBI investigation into reported loan fraud that placed Walter’s finances under increased scrutiny, the franchise was sold again for a record-breaking $12.5 billion.

That represents a staggering $2.5 billion increase in valuation in just 14 months.

The sale has dominated headlines around the NBA, particularly given the complicated transaction was reportedly completed within a remarkable 72-hour period.

The ownership change represents another major development in an offseason already defined by upheaval in Los Angeles.

On the court, the Lakers are now led by Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler following the high-profile departure of LeBron James, completing a dramatic shift both on and off the floor.

Doncic appears firmly positioned at the center of the franchise’s plans and is already embracing a larger leadership role.

The Lakers held a mini-camp during Summer League in Las Vegas, but the team is also believed to be heading to Slovenia for a Doncic-led four-day minicamp in August.

According to McMenamin, the itinerary will include workouts, golf, tourism and “bonding” ahead of official training camp and the start of the new season.

Player-led mini-camps are nothing new for the Lakers, with James previously organizing similar gatherings in Las Vegas before training camp. Doncic, however, appears ready to put his own stamp on the tradition.

With a new ownership group arriving and a revamped roster taking shape around him, Doncic is quickly establishing himself as the central figure in the Lakers’ new era.