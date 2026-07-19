Luka Doncic Makes Major Lakers Statement For Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason. They surrounded Luka Doncic with players who fit his game, and the Lakers superstar is ready for next season.

Speaking to Rich Lerner of the Golf Channel at The Open Championship in England, Doncic opened up about the Lakers’ moves this summer. He couldn’t hide his excitement for next season, though he prefers to play golf at the moment.

“I think we have a really good team,” Doncic said, via BasketNews. “I’m very excited to start the next season. Obviously, last season didn’t end how we wanted, so we’re excited for the new season.”

The Lakers reached the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, but they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic was unable to play in the entire postseason due to a hamstring injury.

LeBron James carried the Lakers to a first-round upset series win over the Houston Rockets. However, it wasn’t enough to convince the Lakers to extend James’ stay in Los Angeles.

After eight seasons with the purple and gold franchise, James is looking for a new home. The Lakers also parted ways with key role players from last season like Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura.

Luka Doncic’s Influence on Lakers’ Offseason Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers were very active in free agency, signing Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton. They also acquired Jaden Hardy from the Washington Wizards and Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers also signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million extension as part of the sign-and-trade. They even brought back Austin Reaves to a massive, four-year, $180 million deal.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic had a lot of influence on the Lakers’ roster overhaul this summer.

“His fingerprints are all over this roster,” McMenamin said. “And I’m not saying that Luka told Rob Pelinka specifically every one of these names, but certainly there’s an endorsement. … Walker Kessler, get me an A-list center. Here’s your A-list center. One of the best rim protectors and a guy who can roll toward the rim, play offense with Luka.”

Doncic’s three-year extension with the Lakers kicks in next season, so the franchise is on the clock. Both sides are expecting at least one championship in the next three years, though it’s a hard road in a loaded Western Conference.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

After an MVP-level run after the NBA All-Star break, Luka Doncic suffered an unfortunate injury in early April. It knocked him off for the entire postseason, though he finished fourth in the MVP voting.

But has Doncic recovered from his Grade 2 hamstring strain? ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported last month that the six-time All-Star has already been cleared for basketball activities. He has begun his offseason workouts, though he’s still enjoying his summer.