Lakers Star Luka Doncic Gets Bad News After Major Announcement

Luka Doncic‘s ambitious plan to help bring elite professional basketball back to Rome received a reality check this week after NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that one major issue remains unresolved.

Speaking during the NBA Finals, Silver acknowledged that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s ownership aspirations in the NBA’s proposed European league are still far from guaranteed.

The commissioner confirmed that the league has yet to determine whether active NBA players will be allowed to own teams participating in NBA Europe, creating uncertainty around Doncic’s recently announced investment in Italian club Vanoli Cremona.

“In terms of whether it’s Luka Doncic or other players owning teams, that’s not been resolved yet,” Silver said. “That’s an issue we have to work through with our Players Association.”

The comments represent the first significant obstacle facing Doncic’s long-term vision of becoming both an NBA superstar and a basketball club owner.

Luka Doncic’s Ownership Group Has Big Plans for Rome

Last week, Doncic joined an ownership consortium led by former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson that purchased Vanoli Cremona, a club competing in Italy’s top professional basketball league, Lega Basket Serie A.

The group immediately unveiled plans to relocate the franchise to Rome and submitted a bid to become one of the founding clubs in the NBA’s proposed European competition.

The ownership team also includes legendary Italian coach Valerio Bianchini and former European basketball star Rimantas Kaukėnas.

At the time of the announcement, Doncic described the project as the fulfillment of a lifelong goal.

“I have dreamed about owning a team in Europe for a long time,” Doncic said.

The move generated excitement across European basketball circles and was publicly supported by Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, who reacted to the announcement on social media.

Adam Silver Raises Potential Conflict of Interest Concerns

While Silver did not shut the door on player ownership, he indicated the NBA is carefully evaluating potential conflicts of interest.

The commissioner suggested the relationship between NBA Europe clubs and the NBA itself could complicate matters.

“I will just add I think part of the determination will be what the basketball relationship will be between these teams and call it NBA Europe and the NBA,” Silver said. “That obviously could complicate things if current NBA players are owners.”

Current NBA rules have long prohibited active players from owning teams within the league.

However, NBA Europe represents a unique situation because it would operate on a separate continent while still maintaining ties to the NBA and FIBA.

As a result, league officials and the National Basketball Players Association must determine whether existing ownership restrictions should apply.

NBA Europe Expansion Process Continues

Silver also provided an update on the broader NBA Europe project.

According to the commissioner, franchise bids are due by the end of June, with successful applicants potentially being selected later this year.

“Our bidding process is continuing,” Silver said. “The end of this month, bids will be due, and presumably we’ll be in a position in the fall to award franchises.”

The league is simultaneously working with FIBA to finalize qualification procedures and competitive structures.

Rome has consistently been viewed as one of the most attractive markets for NBA Europe, making Doncic’s ownership group a potentially strong candidate if approved.

What It Means for the Lakers Star

For now, Doncic’s dream remains alive, but Silver’s comments make clear that approval is far from automatic.

The six-time All-NBA selection remains one of basketball’s most influential global figures, and his involvement would undoubtedly generate attention for the NBA’s European venture.

Still, until the NBA and NBPA reach an agreement on player ownership rules, Doncic’s bid to own an NBA Europe franchise remains uncertain.

That uncertainty represents a significant setback for a project that only days ago appeared to be gaining momentum.

As the NBA moves closer to launching its European expansion plans, one of its biggest stars may have to wait longer than expected to find out whether he can become one of its owners as well.