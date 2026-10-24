Luka Doncic Gives Promising Sign On Lakers Championship Goal

The Los Angeles Lakers have a perfect 2-0 start to the NBA season, but Luka Doncic is not content with that. Following the second victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for NBA opening week, Doncic spoke candidly about the team. Firstly, Luka was displeased with his inefficient shooting inconsistently and turning the ball over too many times. However, the commentary shifted towards Doncic expecting more from the team.

Luka gave the following insight after the victory about the Lakers’ goals moving forward:

“I think we have a lot of improvement left. I think we have a lot of room still left to improve. Obviously my game was terrible, but we’re 2-0 and not playing great. But me and AR, we have a lot of room left. It’s very exciting news, honestly.”

Doncic made it clear that the Lakers should play better overall basketball, despite the results being perfect. The big statement by Luka is that he and Austin Reaves will be better than what they’ve shown so far. Lakers players have won with a team effort and through Doncic running the offense. However, we’ve yet to get the superstar games from Luka and the All-Star caliber games from Reaves through two performances.

Walker Kessler Empowered Luka Doncic Statement

One name who doesn’t need to play better than what he’s given to the Lakers so far is Walker Kessler. Offseason reports indicated that Doncic informed the Lakers that he wanted a reliable center. Kessler is currently averaging 24 points 82% shooting from the field.

The emergence of Kessler as a trustworthy center now gives the Lakers three reliable starting players. Forward spots are the most important left to see players growing into the roles. Ziaire Williams has emerged as one of the forwards Luka most trusts due to his “three and D” player style.

Matisse Thybulle has started at the other spot for his defense, but other names split the minutes. The Lakers built this roster of somewhat flawed players because they fit Doncic’s style best. Luka is seeing the potential of this squad and believes they can be an elite West team due to his comment.

Lakers Must Prove Luka Doncic Right Vs Contenders

One knock against the Lakers’ hot start is that they’ve played weaker competition. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are currently viewed as play-in teams at best, with neither favored to make the actual playoffs.

Doncic and company had their way with both teams in the second half after the Lakers struggled to build an early lead. The upcoming schedule sees the Lakers having favorable matchups for the rest of the month vs the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and rematches against the teams they’ve played.

November will see things picking up, but they still have one of the softest schedules until around Thanksgiving. The Lakers must take advantage of the weak teams they face to build a strong record for ideal Western Conference seeding. Upon facing teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, they must prove they can win those games.