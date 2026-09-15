Luka Doncic-Led Lakers Predicted To Recreate Kobe Bryant Era Success

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the team’s first full season led by NBA superstar Luka Doncic, and despite some big-name departures over the summer, there are high hopes for this squad heading into the season.

Doncic ended the year injured, but coming into the 2026-27 campaign healthy with a new core around him highlighted by Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, the Lakers have the chance to finally get back to their championship ways.

Though Los Angeles last won the NBA title in 2020, a new set of predictions on the team led by Doncic has them reaching the same heights they last saw when Kobe Bryant was the franchise star leading them to back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

New-Look Lakers Predicted To Hit Kobe-Era Level Offense

Writing for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes has high expectations for the Lakers this season, as he predicted the team to have a top-five offense in the NBA. If that is the case, it would be the first time since the 2010-11 season the Lakers accomplished that feat, a roster that was highlighted by Bryant and Pau Gasol that had won the previous two titles.

“The Los Angeles Lakers lost LeBron James, league-leading three-point marksman Luke Kennard, 67.1-percent shooter Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura‘s scorching outside sniping…and they’re still going to finish with one of the league’s five best offensive ratings,” he wrote. “That’s a big deal because Los Angeles hasn’t cracked the top five in scoring efficiency since way back in 2010-11, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were coming off back-to-back titles.

With a trio of Doncic, Reaves, and James, the Lakers finished seventh in offensive efficiency, 11th in points per game, and 11th in offensive rating last season, per NBA.com.

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However, with Doncic taking a bigger role, Reaves stepping up, Kessler now on the roster, and a brand new supporting cast, Hughes thinks this 2026-27 Lakers group has the chance to finish even better on the offensive end of the floor.

“Luka Dončić has his preferred roll man and offensive rebounder in Walker Kessler, as Austin Reaves proved last season he could be a first option when called upon,” Hughes stated. “Add some improved shooting from new additions Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili. That can create the makings of a dominant attack.”

The Lakers might not have a bunch of big offensive weapons compared to a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, but if the collective can mesh together, there’s a chance this roster is dangerous on that end of the floor next season.

Luka Doncic Expected To Win NBA Scoring Title

Along with the team’s predicted top-tier offense as a whole, Hughes also believes Doncic will become the first Lakers star to lead the NBA in scoring since Bryant accomplished the feat in the 2005-26 and 2006-07 seasons.

He predicted Doncic will win the 2026-27 scoring title over stars like Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama.

“The Los Angeles Lakers removed a high-volume scorer from the picture by letting LeBron James go and effectively replaced him with big man Walker Kessler, creating a perfect scenario for Luka Dončić’s scoring potential,” he wrote.

Doncic also led the NBA in scoring last year with a 33.5 points per game mark. That was a bit lower than his career high of 33.9 points in the 2023-24 season. Those have been the only two times he’s won the scoring title.

Still, his career scoring average is 29.22, which ranks third all-time, only behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. With that, Hughes predicting Doncic to lead the league in scoring for a third year isn’t a hot take, but it does bode well for the Lakers’ offense as a whole, as seen with his previous prediction.

If Doncic does end up leading the NBA in scoring, he would once again join Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, and George Mikan as Lakers to finish first in points during a season. Only Bryant and Mikan did it multiple times.