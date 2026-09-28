Luka Doncic Reveals MVP & Lakers NBA Championship Goals

The Los Angeles Lakers media day featured Luka Doncic going “all in” on his belief of this season’s roster. Reporters asked Doncic for his realistic NBA goals this season after the team made huge changes. Many expected Luka to give a safe answer since the Lakers aren’t considered a top contender in the Western Conference.

However, Doncic made it clear that he expects to contend for a title and wants to win his first MVP award:

“Realistically, I would say championship because if that’s not your goal I don’t know what you’re doing here. But I would like everybody, including me, to know come every day, to learn something new to try to be competitive and to try to give everything every day. MVP, obviously I would like to have that one day but that don’t come if the team’s not good.”

This is the best possible answer for Lakers fans to get more hope going into the season. Luka made other comments citing his belief in Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as co-stars as reasons why they’ll contend this season. The Lakers will likely need an MVP season from Doncic to have a chance at good seeding, and he’s not backing down from that pressure one bit.

Can Luka Doncic Win The MVP Award?

The past few years have seen a handful of the same players contending for the MVP each season. Doncic has been a secondary contender for both the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks throughout his young impressive career, but he’s never had a true chance at the top spot.

Current MVP betting odd favorites, via BetMGM:

Three of the five favorites have already won multiple MVPs in their careers to create some voter fatigue. Doncic’s toughest challenge will be Wembanyama’s MVP case since the San Antonio Spurs are far better than the Lakers on paper. A historically great statistical season and the Lakers team overachieving to a top four seed is needed for Luka to have a viable shot at his first MVP Award.

Why Luka Doncic Is So Confident

The Lakers went into this offseason with the mindset of building a roster around Doncic’s style. Many fans felt this turned into a negative when the team lost LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and a handful of other important rotation players from last season.

One positive for Luka’s MVP case is that his usage will go up. The superstar already led the league in scoring last season. Doncic will have the opportunity to have the best statistical season of his career. The Lakers acquired Kessler from the Utah Jazz to add a center who can make up for Luka’s defensive flaws.

All these factors make it logical that Doncic has high hopes to contend. However, the rest of the Western Conference is where things get shaky. Teams like the Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be the class of the West. Luka must be the reason for the Lakers to move into the top tier for MVP and title hopes.