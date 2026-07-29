Luka Doncic Makes Huge Plans for Lakers Roster Ahead of New Season: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the next season fully committed to Luka Doncic following the departure of LeBron James.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made a lot of moves this offseason, surrounding Doncic with players suited for his skillset. They are still in the hunt for an athletic starter-caliber forward, with Jonathan Kuminga among their remaining options.

With the season still two months away, Doncic has reportedly made plans for the team next month.

Luka Doncic’s Plans for Lakers Roster Revealed

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic is set to host the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster in Slovenia next month. The “minicamp” will reportedly last for four days, which includes bonding activities like workouts, golf and a tour of Doncic’s hometown and the country’s capital, Ljubljana.

“Luka Doncic is hosting the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp in August, a source close to the Lakers told ESPN. The itinerary will include workouts, golf and some Ljubljana tourism and bonding ahead of training camp,” McMenamin tweeted.

Doncic has recently entered the golfing circle and even attended The Open Championship in England a couple of weeks ago. Backcourt partner Austin Reaves is considered one of the best golfers in the NBA, with the sport very popular among most players.

Some of the tourist spots in Slovenia’s capital include Ljubljana Castle, the art gallery Cukrarna, the Republic Square, the Triple Bridge, the Vurnik House and the National Museum of Slovenia.

Lakers This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams of the offseason, as per NBA.com. They began the summer by trading up in the draft and getting Cameron Carr at No. 24 from the New York Knicks.

Only one player from last season’s roster was re-signed in free agency, Austin Reaves. The Lakers gave Reaves a four-year, $180 million contract, allowing him to continue forming a potent offensive duo with Luka Doncic.

In terms of trades, the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler via a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz. They gave him a four-year, $130 million deal. They also traded Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy and a couple of second-round picks.

Nevertheless, the Lakers made their presence felt in free agency by signing the following players:

Quentin Grimes | Guard | 4-year, $60 million

Collin Sexton | Guard | 2-year, $19.2 million

Sando Mamukelashvili | Forward | 4-year, $52 million

Kevon Looney | Center | 1-year, $3.9 million

Ziaire Williams | Forward | 1-year, $2.8 million

Matisse Thybulle | Forward | 1-year, $3.3 million

And as for free agency departures, the Lakers lost LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers, Marcus Smart to the Houston Rockets, Luke Kennard to the Phoenix Suns, Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Clippers and Jaxson Hayes to the Utah Jazz.

Maxi Kleber is also a free agent, but he’s expected to explore his options to return to Europe.