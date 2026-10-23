Lakers’ Luka Doncic Makes Strong Statement on New Role

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a fast start on Wednesday, drubbing the Warriors and providing a showcase for a new-look team that is well prepared to head into its next phase. That’s because the Lakers will be back in a familiar position: building around a superstar. With LeBron James now off in Philadelphia, there’s no question about who the lead dog is in LA, and Game 1 of the season showed it. It’s Doncic, who scored 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists while talking down Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg through much of the game.

This has been the story of the last few months for Doncic. He was, certainly, the best player on the team when he was with the Mavericks, and there’s no doubt he was a leader there. But, in his final few seasons, including the 2024 NBA Finals team, he had Kyrie Irving alongside him. For the Lakers this year– and going forward–Doncic is expected to play a massive leadership role.

Lakers Role Is ‘An Honor’

He has shown signs of embracing that, starting with the attention he paid to his body this summer. He did a lot less pickup basketball and a lot more targeted training to improve his conditioning. Then, of course, Doncic took all of his teammates to his home country of Slovenia in September to facilitate team bonding and begin working together early.

He appears to understand the assignment of what it is to be the face of the franchise for the Lakers.

Doncic had a strong outlook on his role: “Obviously it’s the Lakers, it’s one of the biggest organizations in the world, if not the biggest. It’s a very, it’s a lot of honor just to be the face of this franchise. I hope I can stay here long. It doesn’t feel different, but like I said, it’s very much an honor and I’m just enjoying this moment.”

Luke Doncic Has ‘Growth Mentality’

It is something that Lakers coach JJ Redick has been very willing to work with Doncic on. And Redick acknowledged that the work Doncic has done to improve his game also applies to the work he does to be a better leader for this group.

Said Redick: “I think as a leader you can always grow. That’s part of most good leaders that I know at least — they have that growth mentality. I think Luka has a growth mentality as a player. And I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that it won’t extend that to leadership.”