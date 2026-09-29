Luka Doncic Had Surprising Answer For Most Improved Laker

The Los Angeles Lakers will need a team effort to have any noteworthy success this season in the loaded Western Conference. Luka Doncic will have to play MVP level, but he also needs all teammates to be at their best this season. Monday’s NBA media day saw the Lakers players answering questions for the first time. Doncic was asked about which of his teammates made the most improvements this summer and gave a surprising answer.

Luka revealed the following insight to the media:

“I think there’s a lot of underrated guys in our group,” Doncic said. “I can’t name one specifically, but a lot of new signings, I think they’re very underrated, and they’re going to help us a lot. But what I saw from Adou [Thiero], like you said this year, the improvement is insane. So, I’m very excited for him.”

The 24-year-old is relatively unknown around the league, but he does have a lot of talent. Thiero was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets and traded to the Lakers instantly as an unofficial Los Angeles selection. The rookie season last year for Thiero saw him barely getting playing time, but his offseason improvement has impressed Doncic and head coach JJ Redick.

Where Adou Thiero Can Get Playing Time

The shooting guard and small forward combo position made it impossible for Thiero to have consistent playing time last season. Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James dominated those positions to see Thiero having to fight for playing time off the bench when one of them got injured.

This season could see Thiero getting time at the forward positions since LeBron and Rui Hachimura both left the team. Both men played 30 minutes per night rather easily to open up said playing time for new roster members to fill each passing game.

Quentin Grimes is considered the favorite to start at small forward and needs some depth behind him. Thiero makes the most sense as a reserve small forward who can play power forward when the Lakers go small. On the flip side, he can also play backup shooting guard minutes if Redick wants a taller lineup on the court.

Luka Doncic Has History Of Improving Role Players

The playing style of Doncic sees him both dominating the game via his scoring and via facilitating to set up other players. Quite a few flawed role players on the Dallas Mavericks experienced some of the best times of their careers with Luka.

PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Spencer Dinwiddie are just a handful of names who witnessed their jobs becoming easier thanks to Doncic leading the offense. The Lakers will need success stories like this of unexpected names stepping up to provide depth behind Luka and Reaves.

Many pundits have questioned the addition of Walker Kessler as the third star on the roster. However, the Lakers are planning for the rest of the rotation to all step up rather than having a third superstar. Doncic naming Thiero as an improved player shows faith in his entire supporting staff this season.