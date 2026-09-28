Luka Doncic Shares Why He Vouched For Walker Kessler Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers trading for young center Walker Kessler was one of the most polarizing moves of the offseason. Every NBA team tried to get better, but the Lakers gambled on trading draft picks and paying huge money for Kessler. The goal is for Kessler to be a top three player on an NBA Championship contender. Luka Doncic confirmed rumors about his involvement in recruiting and endorsing the Kessler move.

Today’s media day event for the Lakers saw Doncic explaining why he believes in Kessler:

“Obviously, you know, I played a lot of games against Walk. It was always tough to play against him, so I really wanted him. I think the organization wanted him, I wanted him, all the players wanted him. I think it is an amazing fit for us. Obviously, (he’s a) rim protector, but on offense he improved so much that he’s going to help us a lot.”

Luka went fully on the record to say he “really wanted” Kessler after rumors leaked about his involvement. Reports indicated that Doncic told Lakers GM Rob Pelinka he wanted a center upgrade over last season’s starter DeAndre Ayton. The Lakers decided to take the bold risk of adding Kessler and hoping he can progress into a star level player.

How Walker Kessler Can Be Successful

The toughest things working against Kessler is the assets given up for him and the loss of other players to free up the cap space. Losing LeBron James already put the Lakers in the news for seemingly getting worse. The front office believed in the center position being most important.

Kessler’s main job will be to defend the paint when guards Doncic and Austin Reaves let players get past them. Both guards are considered average to below average defenders to provide a lot of concern for the defense.

The Lakers essentially want Kessler to do what Rudy Gobert does with the Minnesota Timberwolves by anchoring the entire defensive side of the game. Kessler will also have to average double digit points from getting open dunks or lay ups from Luka’s elite passing skills.

How Walker Kessler Can Easily Fail

The risk factor involved in adding Kessler is what many fans feel concerned about. Kessler played just 5 games for the Utah Jazz last season and has dealt with strong injury concerns for two seasons in a row.

One noteworthy injury forcing Kessler to miss a few weeks could be enough to doom the Lakers’ season. Reserve center Kevon Looney struggled to get playing time last season, and any other option will be undersized compared to most other teams. Kessler’s health is the biggest concern that Lakers fans will have doubts about entering the season.

Production is next fear since Kessler has never played for a winning team in his NBA career. The trio of Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler are expected to contend for titles in the most intense NBA market. Kessler failing to be an elite defender and solid scorer would ruin the entire season for the Lakers.