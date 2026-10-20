Luka Doncic Gets Major Compliment From Warriors Rookie Ahead of Lakers Opener

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors for their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Lakers went 0-2 against the Warriors in the preseason, but the regular season is very different. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves had their way on offense in the preseason, so it’s not going to be an easy night for Golden State’s defense.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg will also be making his NBA debut. And his first order of business? Trying to slow down Doncic.

Luka Doncic Praised by Yaxel Lendeborg

In an appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Yaxel Lendeborg expressed his nervousness and excitement about playing in his first-ever NBA game. Lendeborg also likes the challenge of making things tough for Luka Doncic.

The rookie had nothing but praise for Doncic when O’Connor asked him what he’s doing to prepare for a matchup against the Lakers superstar.

“I am absolutely watching as much film as possible,” Lendeborg said. “Trying to figure out all the tendencies that I can, ways to make it easier for myself. There’s really not much weaknesses in his game, so I can’t really find something to try to attack it. So, I just have to stay solid and try my best not to foul.”

In 24 games against the Golden State Warriors in his career so far, Doncic is averaging 30.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He’s also shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range against the Warriors.

That means Lendeborg will have his hands full in his first NBA game. He’ll have to get some advice from his vets like Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in an effort to make things tough on Doncic as much as possible.

Yaxel Lendeborg Went Viral After Learning Luka Doncic Assignment

Speaking to Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today after the Lakers-Warriors preseason game in Las Vegas, Yaxel Lendeborg shared his reaction after getting told by assistant coach Frank Vogel that he’d be guarding Luka Doncic.

Lendeborg was shocked and called himself “spooked” after finding out his defensive assignment.

“I’m on my phone, chilling,” Lendeborg said. “(Coach Vogel) walks up to me, ‘Hey, you’re guarding Luka tonight.’ I said, ‘What the f**k?’ I tried to act all cool and not spooked, but I was spooked, man. That’s crazy.”

Luckily for the rookie, Doncic sat out and didn’t play in that game. However, the reality is coming on Wednesday in what would be an exciting NBA matchup on the second day of the season.