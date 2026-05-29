Lakers “Likely” to Retain Key Contributor Despite Looming $200M Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers are rapidly approaching what could be a pivotal offseason, with a front office reshuffle already underway and roster speculation beginning to intensify.

With potential league-leading salary cap flexibility and key players such as LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura approaching free agency, significant changes could be on the horizon.

At the same time, there is growing belief that Los Angeles could retain several familiar faces, including Reaves, while Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart both hold player options for next season.

Lakers Could Bring Back Sharpshooter Luke Kennard

One player worth keeping an eye on is Luke Kennard, who arrived in a midseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks to provide much-needed perimeter shooting.

Kennard earned $11 million during the 2025-26 season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus ranked the 29-year-old as the No. 25 free agent available and suggested a return to Los Angeles could be a realistic outcome.

“He’s a strong complementary fit,” Pincus wrote. “Depending on what direction the Lakers go this summer, Kennard seems likely to return.”

“That might be at a slightly lower salary, perhaps within the $9.4 million room mid-level exception, though that will primarily depend on what the franchise does with its ample cap room.”

With injuries to both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves thinning the Lakers’ backcourt for stretches of the season, Kennard stepped into a larger role and exceeded expectations.

Across 32 games with Los Angeles to close the regular season, he averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.3% from the field and a league-leading 47.8% from three-point range.

His production climbed further during the playoffs, where he averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 10 games while continuing to shoot 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Austin Reaves Decision Remains LA’s Biggest Priority

The Lakers are still expected to explore additional wing reinforcements this offseason, with New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones and Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson among the names linked to the franchise.

However, the organization’s biggest priorities remain resolving James’ future and navigating Reaves’ free agency situation.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps recently reported that “several scouts and executives” believe Reaves could command a five-year contract worth approximately $200 million from the Lakers.

Bontemps also cited an Eastern Conference scout who said they would be “pretty surprised if the first year starts with a 3 instead of a 4.”

The Brooklyn Nets have emerged as a potential suitor should Reaves test the market, largely because of their significant salary cap space.

Pincus ranked Reaves as the third-best potential free agent available this summer and expects the Lakers guard to secure a substantial payday.

“The Lakers can pay him up to $41.3 million in base salary, for a total of up to $239.3 million,” Pincus added. “The most another team can offer is four years and $177.4 million (the same amount he’d be eligible for via a sign-and-trade).”

“Whatever the result, perhaps a $35 million starting salary, Reaves projects to be well compensated this summer.”

Pincus also described Reaves as the “best combo guard available,” noting that before injuries disrupted his season, he had developed into one of the league’s most productive scorers and appeared firmly on track for an All-Star selection.