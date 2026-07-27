Magic Johnson Makes Concerning Lakers Prediction Amid Roster Shakeup

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers may get off to a rocky start, warns five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson.

While assessing the Lakers’ seven offseason acquisitions—Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle—Johnson urged patience from the Purple & Gold fanbase.

“Lakers fans have to be patient though,” Johnson said via a detailed post on X.

“These 7 new players have to learn how to play with superstar Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, so we may not get off to a good start.”

The Lakers also traded Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy and drafted Cameron Carr, bringing their total of new roster pieces to nine overall. Furthermore, second-year wing Adou Thiero is expected to become a key part of the rotation after spending most of his rookie year in the G League.

Magic Johnson Excited About New-Look Lakers

Johnson went on to praise the versatility of Mamukelashvili and spoke highly of rookie Carr, who averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the Summer League.

“They also added three point shooting from Sandro Mamukelashvili. I loved the way our first round pick Cameron Carr played in summer league, he has a beautiful three point shot and is very athletic,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know much about Ziaire Williams yet, but I’ve heard a lot of good things about his game!” he added.

Johnson further highlighted that the Lakers bolstered their defense with the additions of shot-blocker Walker Kessler and perimeter stopper Matisse Thybulle.

“We got a young, athletic center in Walker Kessler who can score and is a great rim protector, and I was so happy they signed two-time All Defensive player Matisse Thybulle!”

Magic Johnson Praises Lakers Front Office

After watching the Luka Doncic-less team get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, Johnson urged the Lakers front office to get younger and more athletic. Fast forward a few months, Johnson feels Rob Pelinka, his former college, has achieved the mission of making the Lakers a more versatile squad up and down the roster.

“I said this offseason the Lakers had to get younger, more athletic, and faster, and they did just that,” he declared.

Further to Johnson’s point, all the core pieces of the new-look Lakers are 28 or under, with 30-year-old Kevon Looney being the oldest player. Among the offseason acquisitions, Kessler and Grimes are 25, while Mamukelashvili and Sexton are 27.

As excited as Johnson is about Luka Doncic and the Lakers, he realizes that JJ Redick’s team is a notch below the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

“In the West, we know the Spurs and the Thunder are favored and the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Lakers and Rockets are all strong teams behind them,” he wrote.

“The Rockets will be definitely be dangerous because Fred VanVleet will be back after missing last season with an injury,” Johnson concluded.