Magic Johnson ‘Scared’ About Lakers Facing Timberwolves

“I’m picking my Lakers in 6, led by superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves will be the third man in the ring for the Lakers and he has to have a big series as well as Rui Hachimara. Rui has to come up big for the Lakers to win.

“I’m picking my Lakers in 6, led by superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves will be the third man in the ring for the Lakers and he has to have a big series as well as Rui Hachimara. Rui has to come up big for the Lakers to win.

“If the Timberwolves beat my Lakers it’s because Naz Reid and Donte DiVenczo both have a big series,” Johnson wrote on X.

Lakers Open Betting Favorites

Unsurprisingly, the third-seeded Lakers enter the series as heavy betting favorites against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves. Per ESPNBet, the Lakers are -200 favorites to beat the Timberwolves and advance to the second round, with the over-under at 5.5 games to wrap up the series.

This would mark the first time in three years that the Lakers enter a playoff series as favorites after being sent home by the Nuggets in the 2023 and 2024 playoffs. Furthermore, the 2025 playoffs mark the first time since 2012 that the Lakers will have home-court advantage in the opening round.

The biggest talking point entering the series is Lakers guard Luka Doncic renewing his rivalry with the Timberwolves, whom he defeated as part of the Mavericks in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. In that series, Doncic took advantage of Rudy Gobert remaining in drop coverage and feasting against the big man in one-on-one matchups.