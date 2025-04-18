Magic Johnson Names Key Players for Knicks vs. Pistons

The New York Knicks are preparing for a difficult playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. Tom Thibodeau’s team must be prepared for a physical matchup against one of the young and upcoming rosters in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, April 17, five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson pinpointed Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges as the keys to a successful series for the Knicks.

“In the East – there are two exciting matchups! First, the three-seed New York Knicks vs. six-seed Detroit Pistons in what will be a physical 7-game series (I think) with the Knicks winning,” Johnson posted on X. “I can’t wait to see Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The key to the Series will be Karl Anthony Towns dominating for the Knicks and Mikal Bridges has to come up big. For the Pistons – Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley both have to have a big series!”

Towns’ floor spacing will be integral to the Knicks’ chances of success. According to Cleaning The Glass, the Pistons are among the worst perimeter defenses in the NBA. J.B. Bickerstaff’s team are allowing opponents to shoot 37.1% from deep this season.

Bridges’ role will be slightly different. He will likely be tasked with containing Cade Cunningham. The former first-overall draft pick has shone this season. Furthermore, he has proven himself to be one of the best young guards in the NBA.

Knicks Face a Battle Against the Pistons

According to James Edwards II of The Athletic, the Knicks face a battle to progress beyond the opening round of the playoffs.

Detroit’s style of play will undoubtedly rattle New York. Thibodeau’s team must prove they can rise above the physicality Detroit will bring and the distractions that will create.

Knicks Could Go Seven Games

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Stan Van Gundy warned the Knicks their series against Detroit could go to game seven.

“They are really, really good at the defensive end,” Van Gundy said. “They rebound the heck out of the ball. Look, that team can match up with New York. I think that would be a tough series. I’m not a great predictor, but I think the games in that series would be hard-fought. … I’d probably take the Knicks in seven.”

Van Gundy continued.

“I don’t think there’s that much separating those two teams. Actually, as far as the Knicks at full strength, I think that Detroit would scare me more if I were a Knick fan than Milwaukee or Indiana. Even though Indiana beat ’em last year, the Knicks weren’t at full strength. Now if [Damian] Lillard is there, whole different ballgame. I’d still take the Knicks, but now I think it would be a competitive series.”

After bringing Towns and Bridges to New York last summer, expectations are high. The Knicks must prove they’re capable of contending for a championship in the coming years. Beating the Pistons and progressing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals is the only surefire way for this season not to be deemed a failure.