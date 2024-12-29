Magic Johnson Reacts to Rob Pelinka’s Major Lakers Move

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Earvin “Magic” Johnson praised Rob Pelinka for pulling off the trade that landed them versatile 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton.

“Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith,” Johnson said in a post on X. “He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter – just what the Lakers needed!”

“Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton,” he quickly added in a separate post on X.

Pelinka pulled it off without giving up a first-round pick, which kept their powder dry for a bigger trade down the line.

They could technically trade three first-round picks, but one of those is the top-4 protected pick in 2027, which they currently owe to the Utah Jazz in the Russell Westbrook trade in 2023. They could trade that protection (meaning if it lands within the top four) in addition to their 2029 and 2031 selections.

It only took three second-round picks (2027, 2030 and 2021), D’Angelo Russell‘s expiring salary, and seldom-used Maxwell Lewis to acquire Finney-Smith, one of the coveted 3-and-D wings in the trade market.

The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith gives the Lakers another big win who can defend multiple positions and a knockdown 3-point shooter. Milton provides backcourt depth after losing Russell in the trade and backup guard Gabe Vincent to an oblique injury.

Vincent sustained the injury in the Lakers’ 132-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, December 28, a few hours before the trade.

Lakers’ Super-Size Wings

Finney-Smith gives the Lakers versatility and the much-needed perimeter defense that the smaller Max Christie has provided during their recent turnaround.

Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick now has the option to roll out a jumbo lineup with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers now have two of the rare super-size wings in the NBA.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Hachimura and Finney-Smith are only two of the nine NBA players who are 6-foot-7 or taller and are making at least 43% of their 3-point (minimum of 80 3-point field goal attempts).

The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith is the quintessential 3-and-D wing, a multi-positional defender who can also defend centers and forwards. He is hitting 43.5% of his 3-pointers this season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The 6-foot-8 Hachimura is knocking down a career-high 45.2% of his 3-pointers this season, making 1.6 per game.

Likely Impact of D’Angelo Russell’s Loss

While the Lakers have addressed some of their concerns this season with the Finney-Smith trade, they will also miss the organizational skills of Russell.

The Lakers will likely need to trade for another reliable playmaker as Russell’s loss would put more burden on Austin Reaves and a 40-year-old LeBron James to organize the team.

Reaves though has shown marked improvement in that department. He’s averaging 7.4 assists in December, with the Lakers winning five of seven games to date.

Reaves had 26 assists over his last two games, including a career-high 16 dimes against the Kings with James out due to illness. But with his increasing time with the ball in his hands, Reaves’ turnover rate has also gone up. He’s averaging 2.4 this season and had a game-high five against the Kings.

“I just thought it was sticking within our system,” Reaves told Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell. “I had some dumb turnovers. And to be honest, I didn’t play very well in the fourth quarter, but a win’s a win, and that’s all that matters in this league.”