Lakers Quietly Part Ways With Standout Center in Five-Player Trade

With the 2026-27 NBA season approaching, several teams have been making under-the-radar moves at the developmental level, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the G League Transaction Portal, the Lakers’ newly relocated G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, has traded the returning player rights to center Malik Williams to the Austin Spurs.

Williams recently spent time with the San Antonio Spurs on an Exhibit-10 training camp contract and was expected to transition to their G League affiliate.

In return, the Lakers acquired the G League rights to Stanley Umude, Micah Potter, Isaiah Miller, and James Banks III. It remains unclear whether any draft picks were involved in the transaction.

Lakers Acquire Rights to Four Players in G League Trade With Spurs

It is important to note that the Lakers have only acquired the returning player rights to Umude, Potter, Miller, and Banks.

The transaction does not guarantee that any of the four players will suit up for Coachella Valley this season, but it gives the organization control of their G League rights should they return to the league.

Umude is currently signed with FC Barcelona of Spain’s Liga ACB and the EuroLeague, while Potter is on the books of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Miller remains a free agent and last played during the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 17.1 points per game for Austin. Meanwhile, Banks is playing overseas with Bosna, competing in the ABA League and EuroCup.

After leaving the Lakers organization at the end of last season, Williams represented the Chicago Bulls during Summer League before joining San Antonio for training camp, although he did not feature in any preseason games.

Should Williams join Austin and remain with the Spurs’ G League affiliate for at least 60 days, he could qualify for an Exhibit-10 bonus worth up to $91,000, in addition to his standard G League salary.

Malik Williams and RJ Davis Depart LA’s G League Affiliate

Williams joined the Lakers’ G League affiliate midway through the 2025-26 campaign after South Bay acquired him from the College Park Skyhawks.

The move followed Kylor Kelley‘s departure to pursue an opportunity in the Philippines, leaving South Bay in need of additional frontcourt depth.

The Lakers made a significant investment to acquire Williams, sending College Park two future first-round G League draft picks in 2026 and 2027.

Across 17 appearances, the 27-year-old averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Perhaps most impressively, Williams also demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor, connecting on 36.9% of his three-point attempts while averaging six attempts per contest.

His combination of rebounding, rim protection, and perimeter shooting provided South Bay with a versatile option at center, although his time with the organization ultimately proved short-lived.

The Spurs have also acquired the G League rights to RJ Davis, another standout performer for the Lakers’ affiliate last season who subsequently spent Summer League, training camp, and preseason with San Antonio.

Davis established himself as one of South Bay’s most productive players during his rookie campaign, averaging 18.4 points, 5.0 assists, and shooting an impressive 42.4% from three-point range.

However, with the Lakers relocating their G League affiliate to Coachella Valley and rebranding the franchise, the organization has undergone significant roster turnover.

Williams and Davis are among the most notable departures, with both players now potentially continuing their G League careers in Austin as the Lakers begin a new chapter in Coachella Valley.