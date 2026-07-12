Former Lakers G League Standout Quietly Impresses With New Team

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed an encouraging start to NBA Summer League, highlighted by Saturday’s convincing 91-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The win improved Los Angeles to 2-0 in Las Vegas after posting a 2-1 record at the California Classic in San Francisco.

Recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero headline the roster alongside two-way players Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder.

Returning G League forward Arthur Kaluma has also continued to impress, but several key contributors from last season’s South Bay Lakers squad are no longer with the organization.

Lakers Continue to See Former G League Standouts Move On

Kobe Bufkin and RJ Davis are among the most notable departures, with both suiting up for the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, during Summer League as permanent moves away from the Lakers organization appear increasingly likely.

Another familiar face is center Malik Williams, who made his Summer League debut for the Chicago Bulls on Friday in Las Vegas.

Despite Chicago’s narrow 97-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams quietly put together an impressive performance off the bench.

The 27-year-old scored 10 points in 21 minutes, showcasing his ability to stretch the floor by shooting 3-of-6 from the field and knocking down two three-pointers.

He also filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, including three offensive boards, one assist, one steal, and one block, while posting a team-best plus-nine plus-minus.

It was an encouraging debut that could strengthen Williams’ case for a longer stay within the Bulls organization if he continues to impress throughout Summer League.

While a place on Chicago’s regular-season NBA roster appears unlikely, a move to the Windy City Bulls in the G League would represent a realistic pathway into the organization.

Should that happen, Chicago would first need to acquire Williams’ returning G League rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that frequently takes place across the league.

Williams Left a Lasting Impression With South Bay

Williams only joined the Lakers organization midway through last season after South Bay acquired him from the College Park Skyhawks following Kylor Kelley‘s departure to pursue an opportunity in the Philippines.

To complete the deal, the Lakers sent two future first-round G League draft picks in 2026 and 2027 to College Park.

Despite arriving late in the season, Williams quickly established himself as a key part of South Bay’s frontcourt rotation.

Across 17 appearances, he averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 36.9% from three-point range on six attempts per game.

With South Bay relocating and rebranding as the Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of the 2026-27 season, the organization’s G League roster is expected to look considerably different.

The Lakers have already brought in centers Robbie Avila and William Kyle III on Exhibit-10 contracts, with both joining the Summer League roster as they compete for opportunities during training camp.

Neither player has made a significant impact so far.

Kyle has averaged just 13.7 minutes across four Summer League appearances, producing 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Avila has featured even less, logging only 13 minutes in the California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs, where he recorded two points, one rebound, and two assists while shooting 1-of-6 from the field.

If either player is waived before the regular season, their Exhibit-10 contracts include financial incentives to report to Coachella Valley, making both strong candidates to remain within the Lakers’ developmental system.

Even so, replacing the production of several key contributors from last season’s South Bay team will not be straightforward, particularly if Williams also departs and leaves another hole in the frontcourt.