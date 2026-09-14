Marcus Smart’s Los Angeles Lakers Exit Explained by NBA Insider

After just one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Marcus Smart left in free agency and signed with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Smart’s decision to leave the Lakers and join the Rockets on a two-year contract.

“Free agent guard Marcus Smart has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets, plus a player option for the second season, sources tell ESPN. The former Defensive Player of the Year reunites with Ime Udoka for significant opportunity in the Rockets backcourt,” Charania tweeted.

Smart signed a two-year deal with the Lakers last summer, with a player option for the 2026-27 season.

He opted out of his contract to become a free agent, signing a similar deal with the Rockets.

In his lone season in Los Angeles, the former Defensive Player of the Year averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was vital in the Lakers’ first-round upset of the Rockets in the playoffs.

Why Did Marcus Smart Leave The Lakers?

Speaking on the Third Apron podcast, Los Angeles Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared his insights on Marcus Smart’s departure from the franchise.

“I don’t have great clarity on this, and there are differing accounts of how it all went down, but my understanding is that to some degree, Smart was ready to move forward in a different situation,” Buha said via BasketNews.

It was a surprising move from Smart and the Lakers to part ways since the player had a really good season.

The Lakers still needed defense, but Smart decided to leave and reunite with his former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in Houston.

Luka Doncic also recruited Smart last summer, convincing him to join the Lakers in free agency.

Lakers Add 10 New Players This Offseason

In addition to Marcus Smart, the Los Angeles Lakers also moved on from LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes, who all signed with new teams this summer.

Deandre Ayton was also traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Jaden Hardy deal.

Nevertheless, the Lakers added 10 new players via the draft, trades and free agency.

Cameron Carr | Guard | NBA Draft

Walker Kessler | Center | Sign-And-Trade

Sandro Mamukelashvili | Forward-Center | Free Agency

Quentin Grimes | Guard-Forward | Free Agency

Collin Sexton | Guard | Free Agency

Kevon Looney | Center | Free Agency

Jaden Hardy | Guard | Trade

Matisse Thybulle | Forward | Free Agency

Ziaire Williams | Forward | Free Agency

AK Okereke | Forward | Free Agency (Two-way Contract)

The Lakers also signed Austin Reaves to a new four-year contract, locking him up as Luka Doncic’s backcourt partner for the foreseeable future.