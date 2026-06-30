Los Angeles Lakers Big Man Linked To Potential Europe Move: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to lose one big man in free agency this offseason.

One of the Lakers’ main priorities this summer is to add a center to pair with Luka Doncic. They have been linked to players like Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, while Deandre Ayton exercised his player option to remain with the franchise.

But one Lakers center could be on the move, and he might not be with an NBA team next season.

Maxi Kleber Linked to Europe Move

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Maxi Kleber is exploring his options this summer, which include a potential return to Europe. Kleber is reportedly looking at his market in the EuroLeague after nine seasons in the NBA.

Kleber began his career in Europe, starting with Wurzburg Baskets in his native Germany from 2011 to 2014. He also spent one season in Spain, suiting up for Monbus Obradoiro during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Wurzburg native returned to Germany in 2015 and signed with Bayern Munich. He was with Bayern for two seasons before the NBA came calling, joining the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

In seven and a half seasons with the Mavericks, Kleber reached the NBA Finals in 2024. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a backup big man capable of stretching the floor.

Kleber was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025 as part of the Luka Doncic deal. He made his debut for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 43 games.

Los Angeles Lakers Set To Meet With 2 Free Agent Centers

In addition to Maxi Kleber, the Los Angeles Lakers have another center to enter free agency this offseason in Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes is close with Luka Doncic and has been one of the best backup centers in the league. Dan Woike of The Athletic reported in mid-June that the Lakers will prioritize bringing back Hayes.

With Hayes and Deandre Ayton possibly serving as backups next season, the Lakers are set to meet with two free agent centers this week.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are one of the teams set to meet with Jalen Duren. The restricted free agent and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly far apart from their negotiations, so Duren is exploring his options for a potential sign-and-trade.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Walker Kessler is also going to meet with the Lakers. Kessler is also a restricted free agent like Duren and could be acquired from the Utah Jazz via sign-and-trade.

But if the Pistons and Jazz want to retain Duren and Kessler, respectively, they can decline a sign-and-trade and outright match what the Lakers are going to offer.