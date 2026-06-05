Bayern Munich Makes $175 Million Michael Olise Decision

Bayern Munich has reportedly reached a clear position on Michael Olise’s future, making a significant decision as transfer speculation continues to build around one of the club’s most valuable attacking stars.

The decision comes as interest in Olise continues to grow across Europe, turning the Bayern winger into one of the most closely watched transfer situations of the summer.

The club’s answer to any suitor is the same. Not for sale at any price. Not even the reported $175 million price rumored to be offered by Real Madrid. Bayern’s leadership has made clear internally that Olise is not leaving Munich this summer — not for any figure Real Madrid might put on paper, or any monetary figure at all.

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise Stance

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez intends to submit a formal $175 million (€150 million) offer for Olise on Tuesday, assuming Pérez wins the club’s presidential election this weekend. The vote pits Pérez against challenger Enrique Riquelme, whose campaign promise to sign Erling Haaland drew a legal threat from Manchester City. Pérez is widely expected to be victorious in the club election.

Pérez has not named his $175 million target and, in fact, denied publicly that Olise is his man. Pérez describes his mystery player only as a figure comparable to prime Kaká and Cristiano Ronaldo who does not currently play in the Premier League. Journalists covering the story, including Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, report that Olise is exactly who Madrid intends to pursue, regardless of the public denial.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß made the club’s position plain: “No chance to sell, not even for €200 million” — roughly $233 million at current exchange rates — according to Romano on his social media account. Christian Falk, one of the most connected Bayern insiders in German football, added that Pérez’s pledges play well on the campaign trail but mean nothing to a club that faces no financial pressure to entertain offers.

Olise, 23, joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 and delivered immediately. He helped Vincent Kompany’s side win back-to-back Bundesliga titles and earned the Bundesliga Player of the Season award for the 2025-26 campaign. His contract runs through 2029. Madrid’s reported pursuit intensified after Olise excelled against Real Madrid in the Champions League — a game won by Bayern Munich — leaving Pérez reportedly convinced the winger is exactly the galáctico-caliber talent his rebuild requires.

Liverpool, Rio Ngumoha, and the Retaliation Factor

Madrid enters the summer after two straight trophy-less seasons. The club has secured free agent Ibrahima Konaté and locked in Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. José Mourinho, whose appointment as manager is contingent on Pérez’s re-election, attended Bayern’s German Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart last month, with Olise the centerpiece of his scouting visit.

Real Madrid was not the only club circling the French international. According to journalist James William, Liverpool contacted Bayern before season’s end to gauge the situation around Olise, and the winger expressed a desire to return to England. Bayern’s subsequent inquiry into Liverpool teenage midfielder Rio Ngumoha, William reported, “is understood to be in retaliation.”

Bayern declined to sell to either club. The back-and-forth — with Madrid eyeing a nine-figure bid, Liverpool quietly testing the waters, and Bayern fielding inquiries from multiple directions at once — makes clear how widely Olise is coveted heading into the summer transfer window. Real Madrid will learn this week whether its offer even gets submitted. Bayern’s answer is not expected to change.