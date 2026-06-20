Los Angeles Lakers Legend Makes Case for LeBron James’ Return Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge decision to make this offseason regarding LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP will be an unrestricted free agent this season, though the Lakers are still favored to bring him back. James has also been linked to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Lakers focused on surrounding Luka Doncic with the right players, “The King” isn’t at the top of the franchise’s priority list, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

However, a Lakers legend wants to see James back next season.

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Makes Case for LeBron James’ Return

Speaking to Ryan Ward of Sports Illustrated, Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper was asked about his thoughts on LeBron James. Cooper doesn’t want to see the Lakers part ways with James, whom he described as better than the majority of the league despite being 41 years old.

“I don’t see LeBron going anywhere,” Cooper said. “I think he comes back to the Lakers.” “LeBron James is better than 95 percent of the players in the league today. Here he is, what, he’s 41, and he carried that team through the whole first round against Houston (Rockets). So, no, it’s not time to move on. I just think you need to add pieces to the Lakers. We need some younger players.”

Cooper also argued that the only problem in bringing back James is when he doesn’t take a pay cut and insists on getting a max contract. It would limit the Lakers for going after role players who can shoot and defend.

The Lakers are also looking to improve at center, prioritizing a rim-running big man who can catch lobs from Luka Doncic and defend the paint.

What is LeBron James’ Priority if He Returns for His 24th Season?

On a recent episode of the Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash, LeBron James revealed that winning remains his utmost priority if he returns for his unprecedented 24th season in the NBA.

“Winning is most important because you want to be excited about going to work everyday,” James said, via ClutchPoints. “You want to be excited about, you know, like I said earlier, winning the day. And being around a group of guys that, you know, feel the same way and trying not to take steps backwards.”

At 41 years old, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 60 games. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 10 games.

James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a first-round series win against the heavily favored Houston Rockets team. He had to carry the Lakers because Luka Doncic was injured and Austin Reaves couldn’t find his rhythm.