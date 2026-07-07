Mutual Interest Between Los Angeles Lakers and Young Forward in NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially moved on from the LeBron James era after eight seasons.

With James’ departure, the Lakers are looking for an athletic forward who can play on both sides of the ball. They have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga, the once-touted prospect during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga is a free agent after the Atlanta Hawks didn’t pick up their team option for his contract next season.

Mutual Interest Between Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga

Speaking on his latest Q&A on YouTube, Los Angeles Lakers insider Jovan Buha answered questions about the franchise’s plans following their free agent spending spree.

One of the queries was about whether there’s mutual interest between Jonathan Kuminga and the Lakers.

Buha explained that Kuminga’s market is affected by LeBron James taking his time to determine his next team. However, there’s a potential for the Lakers and Kuminga to make it work.

“I think Kuminga, if you look at the current market, there are not many guys in the Kuminga range in terms of price point, upside,” Buha said, via HoopsHype.” “A lot of teams need forwards and wings right now, so I think he’s gonna have a market. Just there’s this issue, and we saw it holding out Rui as well, is that all these teams are holding out for LeBron.” “Kuminga is kind of a victim right now of the LeBron sweepstakes and that is freezing things to a degree. My understanding is yes, there’s mutual interest. There’s a chance something gets worked out here. It’s just a matter of how L.A. moves the money around.”

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Kuminga played well for the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 games. He was slightly better in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points in the first round against the New York Knicks.

Can The Lakers Sign Kuminga?

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves already, including the acquisition of Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz via sign-and-trade. The Lakers gave him a four-year, $130 million extension.

Rotation players like Sandro Mamukelashvili (four-year, $52 million), Quentin Grimes (four-year, $60 million) and Collin Sexton (two-year, $19 million) also received huge contracts.

And it wasn’t the biggest deal by the Lakers this summer. Austin Reaves signed a massive four-year, $185 million extension.

That leaves the Warriors with limited financial capabilities to sign Jonathan Kuminga, though they can create relief if they can trade Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia or Dalton Knecht, as per Khobi Price of California Post.

However, the Lakers’ frontcourt depth still needs work after Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes left in free agency and Deandre Ayton got traded to the Washington Wizards.