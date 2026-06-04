New Rams Star Sends Strong Message to LeBron Amid Lakers Uncertainty

LeBron James received an unexpected public endorsement this week regarding his future with the Los Angeles Lakers from one of L.A.’s newest sports stars.

Just hours after James welcomed Myles Garrett to Los Angeles on social media, the newly acquired Rams star publicly expressed hope that the Lakers legend remains in Southern California for years to come.

Garrett addressed James during his introductory press conference following his blockbuster trade to the Rams, offering what amounted to an early recruiting pitch as questions continue to surround the NBA superstar’s long-term future.

The interaction began when James shared an Instagram Story welcoming Garrett to Los Angeles.

“My guy,” James wrote alongside a photo of the seven-time All-Pro pass rusher.

Garrett appreciated the gesture and responded with a message Lakers fans will likely appreciate.

Myles Garrett Makes Pitch for LeBron James to Stay in Los Angeles

While discussing his connection to Los Angeles, Garrett eventually turned the conversation toward James and his future with the Lakers.

“As far as my ties to the city, my dad’s from L.A., so that’s an obvious tie,” Garrett said. “But Chloe [Kim], her being from here and us being in the same city is obviously something that I love and appreciate.”

Garrett then addressed the possibility of sharing Los Angeles with James for years to come.

“Everything else, it’s really just looking forward to the future, looking to plant my own roots and see what comes of this,” Garrett said.

“We’ll see how long LBJ is around here. I’m not sure what his future looks like, but if he wants to stay around for a couple more years, I know they’ll accept him with open arms. But there’s only so long he can play.”

The comments immediately resonated given the ongoing speculation surrounding James’ future with the Lakers.

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LeBron James’ Future Remains Key Lakers Storyline

Although James remains one of the league’s most productive players, uncertainty continues to surround how much longer he plans to play.

The four-time NBA champion will enter his 24th NBA season and has repeatedly declined to provide a definitive timeline regarding retirement.

“When I know, you guys will know,” James said earlier this year when asked about his future.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are entering a pivotal offseason after building around Luka Doncic while also preparing for important roster decisions involving Austin Reaves and several key rotation players.

James remains central to those plans.

Even at 41 years old, he continues to perform at an All-NBA level and remains one of the NBA’s biggest attractions both on and off the court.

Relationship Between Garrett and James Goes Back Years

Garrett’s comments were not surprising to those familiar with the relationship between the two stars.

The former Cleveland Browns standout has long spoken about his admiration for James, who similarly supported Garrett throughout his NFL career.

Now that Garrett has joined one of Los Angeles’ premier franchises, their connection is likely to receive even more attention.

The Rams acquired Garrett with championship aspirations, hoping the dominant pass rusher can help lead another Super Bowl run.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans continue waiting for clarity regarding James’ future.

Garrett appears firmly in the camp that hopes the answer is simple.

His message to James was clear: Los Angeles still wants him, and if he decides to stay a little longer, the city will welcome him with open arms.

For now, James has yet to reveal what comes next. But one of Los Angeles’ newest stars is already hoping the Lakers icon isn’t going anywhere.