Lakers Named ‘Clear Fit’ for $40 Million Center

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner had been on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ radar even before the seismic Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis trade.

With the 29-year-old center entering unrestricted free agency, he would be the top center available in the market.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton named Turner as a “clear fit” with the Lakers and with their Western Conference rivals Golden State Warriors, who are also looking to add size to their small frontcourt.

“Turner has featured in trade rumors so long that he has been linked to just about every team in need of a starting center. A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can’t strike a deal,” Pelton wrote.

Turner will certainly command higher than his current $19.9 million salary, the final season of a two-year, $40 million deal. The problem is the Lakers do not have the cap room unless LeBron James declines his $52.6 million player option for next season and re-signs for a substantial pay cut. But they can also execute a sign-and-trade using their 2031 first-round pick as their bait, the same way they did in the rescinded Mark Williams trade.

Lakers Have Internal Talks About Trading for Myles Turner

In January, Clutchpoints’ Anthony Irwin reported that the Lakers have held extensive internal conversations about making an offer for Turner and weighed “whether it makes sense to put both the first-rounders they can move this trade deadline on the table for him.”

The Lakers only have one first-rounder available to trade after they gave up their 2029 first-round pick in the Dončić trade.

The 7-foot Turner is a modern-day center. He stretches the floor on the offensive end and protects the rim on the other side of the ball. He has a 2.2 blocks career average and has a range that extends beyond the arc (36.2% career 3-point shooter). But he can also mix it inside the paint.

The Pacers, however, have the intention to keep Turner, who has been the starting center of their back-to-back conference finals team that has a great shot at advancing to the NBA Finals this season.

What Type of Center Lakers Have in Mind

Newly promoted team president Rob Pelinka made it clear that adding a starting-caliber center is a must for the size-starved Lakers.

“This offseason, one of our primary goals is gonna be to add size in our frontcourt at the center position, and that’s just gonna be a part of the equation,” Pelinka said.

“We have multiple free agents, too. Obviously, those questions will be answered in July and in August, but we know we have a lot of work to do on the roster. It’ll look different next year for sure.”

Pelinka said they are not boxed into a vertical lob threat, which worked well in the past with Dončić.

“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone who can protect the interior defensively. I think those would be keys,” he said.

“But there are multiple types of centers that could be effective in the league. There are also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”