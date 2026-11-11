Lakers Catch Major Break as Bucks Lose Key Starter Ahead of Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers will face a Milwaukee Bucks team missing its starting center Wednesday night. They could also get an extended look at a familiar trade target.

Myles Turner has been ruled out for rest against Los Angeles, according to the NBA’s official 2 p.m. ET injury report.

His absence is expected to move Kel’el Ware into Milwaukee’s starting lineup, with Jericho Sims potentially handling backup center duties.

Sims was among the big men the Lakers pursued before the season, when they explored a trade that would have sent Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee.

The deal never materialized.

Now, the Lakers could get a closer look at the athletic center while trying to extend their six-game winning streak.

Myles Turner Ruled Out as Lakers Look to Exploit Bucks’ Frontcourt

Turner will sit out the second game of Milwaukee’s back-to-back set after playing 27 minutes in Tuesday’s 117-85 loss to the New York Knicks.

The veteran center has struggled offensively this season, averaging 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

He managed just three points and three rebounds against New York, continuing a difficult shooting stretch.

However, Turner remains Milwaukee’s most established rim protector, averaging more than two blocks per game.

His absence could create additional opportunities for Luka Dončić and Walker Kessler.

Dončić scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists in Monday’s 124-114 victory over Atlanta, while Kessler added 21 points.

Kessler is available Wednesday despite wearing a splint on his left finger.

Without Turner, Milwaukee is expected to turn to Ware, who is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The 7-foot center provides length and shot-blocking, but his promotion could also create a larger opportunity for Sims.

Lakers Could Get Extended Look at Former Trade Target Jericho Sims

Sims nearly became a Laker before the regular season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Los Angeles and Milwaukee discussed a trade framework involving Knecht and second-round draft compensation in exchange for Sims.

However, negotiations stalled over Milwaukee’s asking price.

The Bucks reportedly wanted multiple second-round picks or a pick swap, while the Lakers were unwilling to meet those demands.

Los Angeles ultimately waived Knecht, who later signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Sims remained in Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged five points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 78.4% from the field last season.

His athleticism, rebounding and ability to finish above the rim appealed to a Lakers team searching for additional frontcourt depth.

However, Sims has played sparingly this season behind Turner and Ware.

Turner’s absence could give him a rare opportunity to showcase his abilities against the team that tried to acquire him.

For the Lakers, the matchup offers a chance to assess whether Sims could still address their need for another dependable backup center.

Los Angeles enters Wednesday at 10-2, while Milwaukee has lost nine consecutive games.

The Bucks could also be without leading scorer Tyler Herro, who is questionable because of a right knee contusion.

Turner’s absence already gives the Lakers a potential advantage inside.

But Sims’ expanded role could make Wednesday’s matchup interesting for another reason: Los Angeles might finally get a meaningful look at the center who nearly joined its roster.