Lakers Linked to $40 Million Lob Threat, Rim Protector to Pair With Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ recent bid to acquire Luka Doncic an elite lob threat and rim runner fell through, but the team is certain to make that a top priority come summer 2025.

L.A. invalidated a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams on Saturday, February 8, after Williams failed a physical.

“Teams do not like to cancel trades, especially those as significant as the Lakers-Charlotte trade for Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht,” Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported. “But L.A. gave up a lot to get Williams, they needed to feel confident he’d be healthy enough to be their starting center for the next 5-10 years. After a ‘thorough’ evaluation of his health, they were not.”

Evan Sidery of Forbes on Sunday linked the Lakers to two big men they will next be able to pursue beginning June 30, when the NBA’s free agency period reopens and teams can conduct trades.

“Two names continue to be mentioned in league circles as potential Lakers center trade targets this summer: Myles Turner and Nic Claxton,” Sidery wrote. “Turner can be acquired via sign-and-trade if they overwhelm the [Indiana] Pacers with an offer. The [Brooklyn] Nets have been open to moving Claxton for months.”

Myles Turner Has Been in Trade Talks for Several Years

Like Claxton this season, Turner has been a popular name in potential trade talks for years, stretching back to when he played alongside Damontas Sabonis.

However, as Indiana’s primary big man in its current iteration, Turner survived yet another trade deadline last week. That is at least in part due to how well the Pacers have played of late, pushing their record to 29-22 and moving into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference as the All-Star break approaches.

Circumstances helped the Pacers to a degree last postseason, namely a rash of injuries to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs, but the Pacers nevertheless earned a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the Boston Celtics.

Myles Turner Solid Fit for Lakers Alongside Luka Doncic on Offense, Defense

Another deep playoff run could keep Turner in Indianapolis for years to come.

But Turner, soon to be 29 years old, is in the final season of a two-year contract worth $40.9 million and will hit unrestricted free agency this summer. A sign-and-trade would allow the Pacers to get something in return for Turner rather than watching him walk away for nothing, which is a possibility.

Turner would not only be a viable lob threat for Doncic, which he always wanted with the Dallas Mavericks and which he mentioned to the Lakers as important upon arriving in L.A. Doncic will be a free agent in a year and a half, and Los Angeles must concern itself with building a team around him that will entice the five-time First-Team All-NBA player to remain with the franchise long-term.

Beyond his offensive prowess around the rim and his ability to stretch the floor with his jump shot, Turner has been among the best defensive rim protectors in the league for much of his career. He has led the NBA in blocked shots twice (2018-19 and 2020-21) and has averaged 2.2 blocks per game across his decade-long tenure in professional basketball.