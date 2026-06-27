Lakers Have “Strong Interest” in $125 Million Surprise Frontcourt Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal stretch of the offseason, with reinforcing the frontcourt remaining one of the organization’s biggest priorities.

Deandre Ayton‘s future hinges on his player option decision, while Jaxson Hayes is set to enter free agency, leaving further uncertainty at the center position.

For months, reports have suggested that adding a starting-caliber center has been one of Rob Pelinka’s primary objectives, with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren frequently identified as ideal long-term targets.

However, both Kessler and Duren are restricted free agents, making either pursuit considerably more complicated.

Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Surprise Trade Target

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein had also been viewed as a potential option for the Lakers this offseason.

That possibility has now disappeared after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Hartenstein agreed to a new three-year, $75 million contract to remain with the Thunder.

With Hartenstein off the market and deals for Kessler or Duren appearing increasingly difficult, unrestricted free agents Robert Williams III and Mitchell Robinson have emerged as more realistic alternatives.

However, ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel has identified another unexpected name on the Lakers’ radar, Naz Reid.

Reid was recently traded to the Charlotte Hornets and was included in the blockbuster trade that sent LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Naz Reid is a big man the Lakers have strong interest in, sources said, but the Charlotte Hornets have not expressed to teams that they will make him available after being involved in the LaMelo Ball trade,” Siegel wrote.

Although slightly undersized for a traditional center, the 26-year-old would bring much-needed youth, floor spacing, and versatility to the Lakers’ frontcourt.

During the 2025-26 season, Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block while shooting 36.2% from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

Naz Reid Would Provide a Different Profile in the Frontcourt

One of Reid’s biggest strengths is his durability, having appeared in 77, 80, and 81 games over the past three seasons.

That stands in stark contrast to Williams and Robinson, both of whom have battled injuries throughout much of their careers.

Reid captured the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023-24 before finishing fifth and fourth in voting over the past two seasons, further cementing his status as one of the league’s premier stretch bigs.

What it would take for the Lakers to pry Reid away from Charlotte remains unclear.

Following the selection of Cameron Carr in the 2026 NBA Draft, Los Angeles currently has two future first-round picks available to include in a trade.

Reid is entering the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract and is set to earn $23.2 million next season.

His salary rises to $28.4 million by 2029-30, when he also holds a player option, giving any acquiring team long-term contractual certainty.

Siegel also suggested that two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic could become a “low-cost last option” for the Lakers if they miss out on their preferred frontcourt targets.

He further added that Los Angeles is expected to be a “top suitor” for Robinson, reinforcing the organization’s reported interest in the New York Knicks center.

With multiple avenues still available, the Lakers appear set to remain aggressive in their search for frontcourt reinforcements as they continue reshaping the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.