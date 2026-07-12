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Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces a pick by the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball is coming off a season where he appeared in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former UCLA star had averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range.

He was traded to the Utah Jazz during the middle of the year (and waived).

As of July 12, Ball still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Looking At Lonzo

GettyGuard Lonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

While Ball is no longer the player he once was (due to injuries), he could still be an intriguing point guard to bring off the bench.

Last season, he dished out 6+ assists in seven different games.

In addition, Ball could likely be signed for a minimum (or non-guaranteed) deal.

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

At one point, Ball was seen as a future superstar when he was taken with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

That said, he only ended up playing two seasons for the franchise (before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans).

Adrian Wojnarowski (who was with ESPN) wrote on June 15, 2019: “The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN.”

Ball After Los Angeles

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media during a press conference at their training facility in June 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ball had a very productive run in New Orleans, averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 37.6% from three-point range in 118 games.

He then spent four years with the Chicago Bulls (but missed two seasons due to injury).

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball up the court at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Ball still has a huge following due to his incredible college career, time with the Lakers (and famous family).

He is the brother of Minnesota Timberwolves star LaMelo Ball.

Therefore, the 28-year-old will be worth watching over the next few months.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

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