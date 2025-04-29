NBA Champion Makes Worrying Luka Doncic Prediction

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins played in four different NBA Finals and captured one NBA championship. As such, he knows what it takes for a team to reach the mountaintop.

After watching Luka Doncic through the first four games of the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff series, Perkins doesn’t believe the Slovenian is quite ready to capture a title.

The retired big man felt that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison was justified in feeling that Doncic, with his lackluster defense, can’t lead a team to an NBA title.

“Watching the fourth quarter [of Game 2], I saw what Nico Harrison was talking about,” Perkins told ESPN’s “First Take” on April 28. “When it comes down to why he traded Luka — he traded Luka because he felt that the Dallas Mavericks would not be able to win a championship with Luka. We all know this.

“I didn’t feel that way watching Anthony Edwards,” Perkins continued. “I’m saying to myself, ‘Anthony Edwards is going to win a championship before Luka Doncic.’ Anthony Edwards is built different. Anthony Edwards is a better all-around basketball player than Luka Doncic.”

Luka Doncic’s Conditioning A Problem?

Perkins proceeded to question Doncic’s inability to produce in the fourth quarter due to his poor conditioning. Doncic shot 1-of-6 as the Lakers lost Game 4 to concede a 3-1 series lead to the Timberwolves. Doncic and four other Lakers — LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura — did not sit in the second half.

“Luka is young. He should have been able to play those 24 minutes straight,” Perkins reasoned. “Anthony Edwards did, and he thrived in those minutes.”

ESPN’s Damien Moody also blamed Doncic’s poor conditioning for the Lakers finding themselves in a 3-1 hole.

“I think Luka Doncic is a fantastic player, but he needs to get his [expletive] in shape,” Woody told ESPN’s “First Take” on April 28. “He has to get in shape, because as you get older, it only gets worse. Luka Doncic can’t stay in front of anyone, not even in front of a cone.

Lakers Try to Stay Alive in Playoffs

“There’s talk about having a center to back him up, but at some point, you have to be able to strike people down. It’s the playoffs! You’ve got to be able to play some type of defense,” Woods added while criticizing Doncic.

“I think we’re right there,” Rui Hachimura said after the Game 4 loss, via Silver Screen and Roll. “We’re just right there. We just have to fix little things. And we have to execute those last five minutes, six minutes. We got to be more focused mentally. Physically, we have to be more stronger. We got to make those shots. So, yeah, we’re right there.”

James echoed those sentiments.

“We had opportunities to win [Game 4]. We just couldn’t close it.”