Lakers in Danger of Losing $81 Million Star Free Agent Target to New Threat

The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of losing the final star available in NBA free agency as the Sacramento Kings have emerged as a serious threat to land DeMar DeRozan, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA insider revealed that the Kings are now the “team to watch” in orchestrating a sign-and-trade for the Chicago Bulls star.

“Well certainly, DeMar DeRozan has played his last game for the Chicago Bulls. The one team that’s been dug in with him in trying to find a sign-and-trade scenario, the Sacramento Kings, they’ve been talking this week,” Wojnarowski explained during a July 5, 2024, edition of “SportsCenter.”

“They’re going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Chicago, while they certainly are willing to facilitate helping DeMar DeRozan get more than the mid-level exception on a team that doesn’t have cap space. They don’t want to take back contracts or certainly significant contracts,” Wojnarowski added.

“They’ll need a third team to route a bigger salary to. But those conversations continue, and listen, I think there are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan. But I think Sacramento right now is the team to watch between now and as the moratorium ends here over the next 24, 48 hours.”

There Is Tension Between the Lakers & DeMar DeRozan From a Previous NBA Free Agency Deal That Fell Through: Insider

Lakers fans pushing for the franchise to land DeRozan need to hope the Kings are unable to find a third team to help orchestrate a sign-and-trade. Chicago’s lack of a desire to take back contracts hurts the Lakers’ chances of landing DeRozan.

D’Angelo Russell could be floated as a potential trade piece given he is set to hit free agency in 2025. Los Angeles faces other challenges as there may still be tension between DeRozan and the franchise for a 2021 deal that fell through.

“I remember a couple years ago, DeMar was led to believe that he was going to be a Laker before he signed his deal with the Chicago Bulls,” Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes explained in a July 2 episode of “This League UNCUT” podcast. “Something happened last minute. DeMar’s whenever he’s talked about it, he never gives too many details.

“But he gives you enough to let you know that something went down that he didn’t appreciate. As of right now, as we record this, there’s still nothing going on. DeMar is kind of in limbo right now because Chicago, they’re trying to move off of Zach LaVine’s deal.”

The Kings Could Strike a Sign-and-Trade With the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan in the Coming Days

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Kings could complete a sign-and-trade for DeRozan as soon as this weekend. It remains to be seen what kind of deal DeRozan will land in free agency. DeRozan just completed a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls.

“The Pelicans have dangled forward Brandon Ingram in trade talks, and the former No. 2 overall pick has drawn some interest, including from the Sacramento Kings,” Scotto detailed in a July 5 story titled, “NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram, Buddy Hield, Malik Beasley, free agency, trades.”

“However, there was a growing sense heading into the weekend that Sacramento would pivot and try to acquire DeMar DeRozan via a sign-and-trade agreement with the Chicago Bulls, league sources told HoopsHype, and as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.”