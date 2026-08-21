Proposed NBA Trade Sends Lakers’ Bronny James to 76ers for 7’1″ Star

We’ll find out sooner than later if the Los Angeles Lakers view Bronny James as a part of their future. But as John Hollinger of The Athletic noted, the Lakers do have some incentive to trade James this offseason.

“The Lakers’ addition of Matisse Thybulle gives the Lakers 16 contracts, which could theoretically result in the Lakers cutting ties with Bronny James via either trade or waivers,” Hollinger wrote in a July article. “Waiving and stretching Bronny’s $2.2 million deal would put the team under the luxury-tax line and put the roster into compliance.”

But perhaps James’ spot on the L.A. roster is safe for now.

“However, it would be an odd move for a team that just guaranteed James’s salary for 2026-27 a few weeks ago. It seems much more likely the Lakers would part ways with the unwanted $6 million contract of Jaden Hardy, if the team is unable to use it in a trade first.”

The Bronny James Trade Chatter Around the Lakers

Had James’ father still been on the team, the 21-year-old guard would have almost certainly been out of NBA trade rumors. LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, stirring speculation that his son could follow him. If the Lakers were to grant the elder James perhaps his wish of reuniting with his son, here’s a deal the team could make.

Lakers receive: Ryan Kalkbrenner and a 2032 second round pick (from PHI; MEM owns swap rights)

76ers receive: Bronny James

Hornets receive: Justin Edwards and a 2032 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

The Lakers would ship out James for a quality back up center and recoup the second round pick sent to the Hornets to acquire Kalkbrenner, the 24-year-old rising star big man who averaged 7.6 points and 1.5 blocks per game as a rookie last season.

With L.A. in need of someone to backup the newly-acquired Walker Kessler on the roster, they would probably make a trade like this if James or another low-salary player was involved in the deal.

Bronny’s L.A. Exit Not a Foregone Conclusion

After James’ father joined the Sixers, Khobi Price of the California Post reported that the Jameses reunion in Philadelphia was far from guaranteed.

“As the California Post previously reported, LeBron’s decision to leave the Lakers didn’t necessarily mean Bronny would join him on his next team,” Price wrote. “But if the 76ers want to make a deal for the 21-year-old guard entering his third NBA season, there are multiple directions they could go. A simple one: Bronny being traded for … Jabari Walker and one of the several second-round picks the 76ers own (three in 2027 including their own, potentially three in 2028, their own in 2029, etc.).”

With the Lakers needing to address the wing and backup center positions, it is unlikely they would ask for a guard in a James trade.

However, it’s not just that a James-to-the-Sixers trade isn’t necessarily on the table. The Lakers may not trade him at all.

Price reports that James is appreciated within the Lakers.

“Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

Entering his third season, James, especially if he stays in L.A. and outside of his father’s shadow, will have the opportunity to play with reduced pressure. After showing some improvement as a sophomore, perhaps a leap is on the horizon for the 21-year-old.